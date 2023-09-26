India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 27, Wednesday

Shooting will once again be the sport to watch out for on Thursday as Indian athletes will look to add more Asian Games medals to their tally.

The likes of Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker will be in action in pistol rapid event while Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Sarma will look to medal in the 50m rifle 3 position.

Indian athletes will also feature in swimming, cycling, squash, sailing, boxing and table tennis.

(Medal events are in bold. There is also a separate section at the end for sports that will be on through the day.)

5:30 am: Equestrian - Individual Dressage event - Dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela in action.

6:30 am: Shooting - Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa and Gurjoat Khangura in men's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final. (Team medal event)

6:30 am: Shooting - Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon in women's 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final. (Team medal event)

6:30 am: Shooting - Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Sarma in women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, and team final and followed by final (9.30 am). (Team medal event and individual medal event)

6:30 am: Shooting - Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final and followed by final at 12 pm. (Team final and individual final)

6:30 am: Wushu - Rohit Jadhav in men's daoshu final (medal event)

7:30am: Squash - India vs Kuwait in men's team pool A match.

7:30am: Squash - India vs Nepal in women's team pool B match.

7:30 am: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham in men's sprint qualifying.

7:56 am: Track Cycling - Shushikala Agashe in women's keirin first round heats.

8:02 am: Track Cycling - Triyasha Paul in women's keirin first round heats.

9:30 am: Shooting - As mentioned above, women's 50m 3 position final (Medal event)

10:15 am: Hockey: India women's team vs Singapore group stage match.

10:30 am: Fencing - India vs Jordan in the women's team table of 16 match.

11:30 am: Esports - India vs Vietnam in League of Legends quarterfinal.

12 pm: Shooting - As mentioned above, women's 25m rapid fire pistol final (Medal event)

12:10 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs Macao in men's Pool C match.

12:30 pm: Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak in women's all-around final (medal event).

1:15 pm: Boxing - Shiva Thapa vs TBD in men's 63.5kg.

1:30 pm: Boxing - Sanjeet vs Lazizbek Mullojonov in the men's 92kg.

3:30 pm: Table Tennis - G Sathiyan-Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut-Napat Thanmathikom (Thailand) in mixed doubles round of 32.

4:25 pm: Table Tennis - Harmeet Desai-Sreeja Akula vs Hui Seak-Chi Cheng Cheong mixed doubles round of 32 match.

4:30 pm: Handball - India vs Hong Kong in women's Group B match.

4:55 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs China in women's Pool A match.

5:30 pm: Basketball India vs Indonesia women's Group A match.

Through-the-day-events

Tennis

7:30 am onwards: Matches to be updated.

Swimming

7:30 am onwards: Nina Venkatesh in women's 100m butterfly heats. Maana Patel in women's 100m backstroke heats.

Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew in men's 200m freestyle heats. Lineysha in women's 100m breaststroke heats

Sailing

8:30 am onwards: Multiple medal events; TBD.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.