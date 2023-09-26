CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus will officially retire in April after 27 years, with David Berson appointed as his successor, it was announced Tuesday.

Berson has been president of CBS Sports for more than 10 years.

"The reaction has been very positive, so I feel good about everything," McManus said. "We really don't have any major rights negotiations coming up in in the next number of years. So, I think the timing is really good. And to be able to go out with a Super Bowl, March Madness, and The Masters is good timing for me and the division."

McManus, who will turn 69 in February, said he discussed his future plans with his bosses at Paramount Global, which owns CBS, last year and that the transition timeline has been in place for over a year.

McManus, who joined CBS Sports as president in 1996, has had many achievements during his tenure, but the most significant remains reacquiring the NFL rights in 1998. CBS did not have games from 1994 through 1997, which led to a mass exodus of talent. Many went to Fox, which outbid CBS for the NFC package in 1993.

CBS will carry its 22nd Super Bowl on Feb. 11 from Las Vegas.

"I've been very proud of a lot of the negotiations we've done along with the partnerships and friendships that I've made, but I have to say when the team was able to bring the NFL back to CBS, that was a moment that is difficult to top," McManus said. "It is kind of a first among equals."

McManus has also kept the network's longstanding relationship with The Masters intact. When CBS does next year's tournament, it will be the 68th straight year, making it the longest current relationship between a network and sporting event.

CBS also has the PGA Tour and PGA Championship through 2030 and the NCAA men's basketball tournament with Warner Discovery Sports through 2032. In recent years, it has also added a portfolio of soccer programming, including the UEFA Champions League, as well as Big Ten football.

Berson joined CBS Sports in 2011 and has been president since June 2013.

McManus was president of CBS News and CBS Sports from 2005 through 2011 before being named CBS Sports Chairman in February 2011.

The retirement of McManus will mark the end of a long relationship between his family and CBS. McManus father, the late Jim McKay, was with CBS from 1950-61 before going to ABC, where he was best known for being the host of ABC's "Wide World of Sports" as well as covering 12 Olympics.