Indian sports LIVE: What's happening on November 8, 2023

For example: Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has been given a protected ranking and she could be out of action until next year. How does this affect her preparation for the Paris Olympics, where she's bidding for a third consecutive medal? And did you know that Indian football club Odisha FC played their third match in eight days to beat Maziya in the AFC Cup?

What's happening with PV Sindhu?

Long story short, PV Sindhu could be out of action until February 2024. As per Tuesday's BWF rankings, the Indian world No 11 had the symbol for protected ranking next to her name. A player can submit a request for getting protected ranking when he/she is unable to compete in tournaments for a minimum of three months. The protected ranking basically ensures her ranking remains the same - #11 in her case - when she returns to the tour.

This comes as a blow to Sindhu as she just made a comeback earlier this year from a five-month layoff and she fought her way back into the world's top 10. And how did Sindhu react to the development? By responding to a meme (hehe):

Our correspondent Zenia D'Cunha has more on Sindhu's 2023 here.

