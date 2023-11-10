Indian sports LIVE: Updates, results and news from November 10

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to ESPN India's daily live blog for Indian sports - keeping you up to date with the latest and greatest from the wide variety of sports with an Indian interest. The blog runs throughout the day and is frequently updated, so do check back ready with your F5s to refresh the page.

Tracking Indian sport can be tough, but we're here to make it easy. Follow this space, every day.

Kho Kho high-performance centre

News that filtered in late yesterday: the Odisha government signed an agreement with AMNS India to establish a high-performance centre for Kho Kho. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, Odisha will build the infra, AMNS will provide coaches. This adds to the number of facilities that's being built at the Kalinga stadium campus in Bhubaneswar.

What happened yesterday?

You can look back on a detailed version of yesterday's events, here. But the major bullet points are:

The 2023 National Games came to an end with Maharashtra the surprise winners over perennial champions Services.

The AIFF executive committee meeting took place and officially ratified former secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran's dismissal, while also announcing that the Santosh Trophy would be known as the FIFA Santosh Trophy and plans to have five zonal academies across India.

India finished the Asian Archery Championships on a high, winning three gold medals on the final day.

What's in store today?

Cricket, effectively. With the National Games and Asian Archery Championships both coming to an end yesterday, there's not much in store for the Indian sports fan to look out for. Yet, given this is Indian sports, one can never say never - some of the major headlines of this year occurred on supposedly quiet days like this. So stay tuned.

Rumblings from the AIFF's decision to sack secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran might still take place, while as for the actual sporting action, Delhi FC take on Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League at 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, a handful of Indian golfers are in action in at the Hong Kong Open, while the National Jr. Athletics Championships comes to an end today. So look out for your future Neeraj Chopras.