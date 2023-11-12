Indian sports Live: News, updates, scores, commentary from Sunday, November 12

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to ESPN India's daily live blog for Indian sports - keeping you up to date with the latest and greatest from the wide variety of sports with an Indian interest. The blog runs throughout the day and is frequently updated, so do check back ready with your F5s to refresh the page.

Tracking Indian sport can be tough, but we're here to make it easy. Follow this space, every day.

What's on store today?

Big one on Diwali day: The last group stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup involving India and Netherlands at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy's Stadium. Rohit Sharma's team have already made it to the semifinals and they look to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Expect more news from Indian football, Davis Cup tennis and Olympic sports.

What happened yesterday?

The big news of the day was Dhiraj Bommadevara who clinched India's first Paris Olympics quota in archery after he claimed a silver at the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament in Bangkok.

After his senior colleague Tarundeep Rai's last-eight exit, Bommadevara was the lone Indian in fray and the 22-year-old did not disappoint, cruising into the final with two straight-set wins.

However, India failed to secure a quota in the women's individual section after Ankita Bhakat made a quarterfinal exit, losing to Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova of Uzbekistan.

Here are all the updates from November 11, Saturday