After a momentary blip which saw them lose three NFL games on the trot, the San Francisco 49ers are back in form with two wins, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's first down percentage has a lot to do with that.

The Cameroonian-American was the standout African player in week 11, with the 49ers beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 largely as a result of his 77-yard touchdown and superb overall performance.

Other players who shone this week included Gus Edwards, Foyesade Oluokun, Odafe Oweh, Justin Madubuike and YaYa Diaby.

African Player of the Week: Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers)

Aiyuk was the standout offensive player for the 49ers in their win over the Buccaneers, making a total of five receptions for 156 yards and one spectacular touchdown.

It was the second straight win for the 49ers, and the second straight game in which Aiyuk scored a touchdown, after he also got one in the 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of his 43 receptions this season, 38 have been first downs - a stat which gives some insight into how Aiyuk's catches are usually significantly impactful, and that was certainly the case against the Bucs.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been able to count on receiver Brandon Aiyuk to get the first down more often than not this season. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers)

The game was still in the balance early in the third quarter, with the 49ers holding a 13-7 lead, when Aiyuk peeled off the back of Jamel Dean, perfectly judging the flight of Purdy's pass and running in behind for the touchdown.

The Bucs tried to fight back in the fourth quarter, but Aiyuk's touchdown had left them with a mountain too high to climb and ultimately, they were unable to recover.

The 49ers top the NFC West with a record of 7-3 after that win, with Aiyuk well on course to smash his totals from last season - which to date has been his best with 1,015 receiving yards in the regular season. This season, after only nine games, he has 831.

Indeed, the 77-yard touchdown was already his longest catch ever and was the longest touchdown reception in the NFL this season from any player until Khalil Shakir of the Buffalo Bills beat that record just over half an hour later.

Honorable Mentions:

Liberia's Gus Edwards continued his incredible run of form for the Baltimore Ravens with two rushing touchdowns in their 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The same game saw Nigeria's Nelson Agholor pull off a 37-yard receiving touchdown, which put his team in front and set them on course to victory, while his compatriots, Nigerian-American Odafe Oweh and Justin Madubuike, each contributed a sack to the cause on defense.

YaYa Diaby, whose parents are from Guinea, is exceeding all expectations in his rookie season after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round. The former Louisville linebacker was one of the standout performers in the defeat to the 49ers, although his efforts ultimately did not ensure a victory.

Diaby got two sacks, taking his total for the season to four, which he has amassed in his last three games for the Bucs.

Fellow rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari, who is of Nigerian descent and plays for the Arizona Cardinals, got a sack in a 21-16 defeat to the Houston Texans.

Ogbo Okoronkwo had a superb game for the Cleveland Browns in their 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, picking up five total tackles and a sack.

Foyesade Oluokun once again led the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense in their 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, getting half a sack. As a unit, the team once again showed their unity on defense and beyond what he contributes in terms of sacks, Oluokun is visibly one of the leaders of the group.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, starred for the Seattle Seahawks with an acrobatic 32-yard catch against the LA Rams, but the Seahawks succumbed to a 17-16 defeat.

African-born player watch:

Edwards (Monrovia, Liberia) and Agholor (Lagos, Nigeria) were the two standout African-born players this week. Without their impact, the Ravens likely would not have beaten the Bengals.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson in fine form, the Ravens may well be a Super Bowl contender this season and he will need the support of Agholor and Edwards in the run-in.

Minnesota Vikings placekicker Greg Joseph, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, got eight points against the Denver Broncos, but the game ultimately ended in a 21-20 defeat.