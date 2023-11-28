CM Punk delivers a passionate promo on "Monday Night Raw" about why he returned to the WWE after nearly 10 years. (2:35)

WWE crushed its social media record over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with the return of wrestler CM Punk at Survivor Series garnering more than 71 million views across all of the sports entertainment company's platforms.

Survivor Series, a premium live event that's been held for 37 years, took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday. While WWE's fervent fans had been talking about the possibility of CM Punk returning to the organization for weeks, his appearance at the WWE event after nearly a decade away from the company surprised nearly everyone, and many took to social media to talk about it.

WWE said Tuesday that the comeback moment has more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the biggest social post in company history. The previous record was a handheld video last year from Logan Paul as he jumped from the ropes during a match. That video garnered more than 40 million views across Paul's and WWE's social platforms in less than 24 hours.

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings, said that Survivor Series' sponsorship revenue climbed 24% from a year earlier. Viewership increased 44%, eclipsing the record set last year. There were 17,138 people in attendance for the event, breaking the record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that it is collaborating with the Big 12 for the conference's championship game Saturday as the company further strengthens ties with outside sports organizations.

As part of the partnership, the game's most outstanding player will receive a custom-made WWE championship title belt, and a co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo will appear throughout the stadium and on the field. The Big 12 Conference and WWE will also collaborate on a Big 12 championship merchandise line, which will be available online and at the stadium's team stores.

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 championship will be held Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.