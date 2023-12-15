Can you recall a year loaded with so many comebacks, paybacks, repeats and bad beats? Well, let's find out! In collaboration with the Google Trends Data Team, we mined each month's top-trending* U.S. sports searches to uncover questions that will test your memory of the stars, teams, events and milestones that made us belly up to the search bar in 2023.
*topics that show an increase of greater than 100% from the previous month.
January
Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles when he won his 22nd at the Australian Open. By the end of 2023, Joker had also won:
Wimbledon & French Open
French Open & US Open
US Open & Wimbledon
All three
The Australian Open was the top trending sporting event in January. Search interest: +8,977%
February
The Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII made history by featuring the first:
Brothers to play against each other
Matchup of Black starting QBs
Black female assistant coach
All of the above
Super Bowl LVII was the top trending sporting event in February. Search interest: +159%
March
LSU set a new standard in its 102-85 win over Iowa for the NCAA women's basketball title by becoming the first champion to:
Block 15 or more shots
Win 40 or more games
Score 100 or more points
All of the above
The women's NCAA tournament was the top trending sporting event in March. Search interest: +2,255%
Want to learn more...? Take the full quiz.