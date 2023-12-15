Open Extended Reactions

Can you recall a year loaded with so many comebacks, paybacks, repeats and bad beats? Well, let's find out! In collaboration with the Google Trends Data Team, we mined each month's top-trending* U.S. sports searches to uncover questions that will test your memory of the stars, teams, events and milestones that made us belly up to the search bar in 2023.

*topics that show an increase of greater than 100% from the previous month.

Test your knowledge!

Illustrations by Masa

January

Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles when he won his 22nd at the Australian Open. By the end of 2023, Joker had also won:

Wimbledon & French Open

French Open & US Open

US Open & Wimbledon

All three

The Australian Open was the top trending sporting event in January. Search interest: +8,977%

Illustrations by Masa

February

The Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII made history by featuring the first:

Brothers to play against each other

Matchup of Black starting QBs

Black female assistant coach

All of the above

Super Bowl LVII was the top trending sporting event in February. Search interest: +159%

Illustrations by Masa

March

LSU set a new standard in its 102-85 win over Iowa for the NCAA women's basketball title by becoming the first champion to:

Block 15 or more shots

Win 40 or more games

Score 100 or more points

All of the above

The women's NCAA tournament was the top trending sporting event in March. Search interest: +2,255%

