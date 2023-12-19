Tanoh Kpassagnon's career game crucial to Saints playoff hopes

Stephen A. Smith goes off on the Cowboys after their blowout loss to the Bills. (2:07)

Tanoh Kpassagnon, the son of Ivorian and Ugandan parents, had the best game of his career for the New Orleans Saints in their 24-6 win over the New York Giants with three sacks, also clinching our Africa MVP honor for this week.

He was not the only player to have a huge game on defense, with the likes of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Justin Madubuike, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kingsley Enagbare also impressing. On the offensive side, David Njoku had another week to remember, as did Gus Edwards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mo Alie-Cox.

African Player of the Week: Tanoh Kpassagnon (New Orleans Saints)

Tanoh Kpassagnon has impressed for the New Orleans Saints this season. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kpassagnon led the Saints defense in a convincing win over the Giants. His three sacks -- one of which was added to his total as a solo sack belatedly -- swung the momentum in the hosts' favor at the Superdome.

The Saints were under siege until the end of the first quarter, when they gained some semblance of control over the game.

It remained tightly contested until the third quarter, when the Saints extended their lead from 7-6 to 17-6. Had it not been for Kpassagnon keeping them in the ascendancy, they may not have had the chance to gain a firm grip on the game.

The defensive end's most spectacular moment came early in the second quarter, when he crashed through the grasp of veteran guard Justin Pugh before sacking Tommy Devito and celebrating with the finger purse celebration, apparently mimicking recent Giants celebrations at crucial moments of their games and particularly Devito himself.

Kpassagnon finished the game with a total of six tackles, five of which were solo tackles. The Saints went 7-7 for the season, keeping the pressure on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have an identical record, for top spot in the NFC South.

African Moment of the Week: David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

David Njoku starred for the Cleveland Browns against the Chicago Bears. Jason Miller/Getty Images

While Kpassagnon's incredible performance might have been the difference between victory and defeat for the Saints, Njoku's heroics definitely were for the Cleveland Browns in their 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

For his acrobatic reception for a touchdown, Njoku, a son of Nigerian immigrants, gets our Moment of the Week award this week, having been Africa's MVP last week.

The Browns tight-end judged the flight of the ball perfectly to make the catch under pressure for the touchdown.

In fairness, Njoku had another key moment later on in the game which was almost equally worthy of this honor, making a hugely important catch to set the Browns up for the winning three points in the dying moments of the fourth quarter via a Dustin Hopkins field goal.

Honorable mentions

Nigerian-American Justin Madubuike had another huge game for the Baltimore Ravens in their 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which sealed their playoff spot. Madubuike made one sack and was unlucky to have another chalked off.

His compatriot, Derrick Nnadi, made a sack for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 27-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Another Nigerian-American, Kingsley Enagbare, made a sack for the Green Bay Packers, but could not prevent a 34-20 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Compatriot Ifeatu Melifonwu made eight tackles, including five solo tackles, and a sack in the Detroit Lions' dominant 42-17 drubbing of the Denver Broncos.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent, impressed for the Browns against the Bears, also picking up a sack among his six tackles, as well as an interception.

Paulson Adebo, who has Beninese blood, did an impressive job for the Saints against the Giants, defending a pass on the first play to make it 15 for the season. Teammate Isaac Yiadom, a son of Ghanaian immigrants, defended three passes in the same game.

Mo Alie-Cox and Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- both of Sierra Leonean descent -- both scored touchdowns in week 15.

Smith-Njigba got a crucial touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Alie-Cox got one in the Indianapolis Colts' 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On defense, Nigerian-American duo Dayo Odeyingbo and Samson Ebukam were vital to the Colts' cause, each ending the game with 1.5 sacks. Larry Ogunjobi, their compatriot, got one too for the Steelers.

Africa-born player watch

Ebukam continues to represent Nigeria, where he was born and lived until the age of nine, with honor for the Colts this season and now has 9.5 sacks for the season.

Fellow Nigerian-born defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah got half a sack for the Miami Dolphins in their 30-0 win over the New York Jets.

Gus Edwards, who was born in Liberia, scored a touchdown for the Ravens as the running back took his total for the season to a whopping 11.