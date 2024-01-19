Ed Dove breaks down Ghana's entertaining 2-2 draw with Egypt, that saw a double from Mohammed Kudus while Mohamed Salah hobbled off injured. (1:44)

Egypt showed their 'true face' in the second half of an exciting 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations draw with Ghana on Thursday, despite going behind twice, Pharaohs coach Rui Vitoria said.

With Mohammed Kudus firing Ghana ahead with a brilliant opener and Egypt losing Mohamed Salah to injury on the stroke of halftime, the omens looked bad for the disjointed Pharaohs.

However, they came out with a renewed energy in the second half, led by lively winger Omar Marmoush, to share honours with Ghana and keep alive their hopes of advancing to the last 16.

"The players, who have an excellent relationship with each other, had a halftime talk and then they showed their true face in the second half despite conceding," Vitoria told beIN Sports after the game.

Even with talisman Mohamed Salah off injured, Egypt fought back from a goal down, twice, to record a draw with Ghana at AFCON. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Marmoush restored parity on 69 minutes after making the most of a poor back pass from Iñaki Williams but Egypt's celebrations were short-lived, with Kudus striking again two minutes later.

However, Mostafa Mohamed ensured Egypt shared the spoils with his second goal in as many games, a trademark poacher's effort that leaves Ghana in precarious situation in the group.

"The match was exhausting; we need to have some rest. We have three days to prepare for the next game," Portuguese boss Vitoria added.

"There are no easy games; we saw how Cape Verde beat Ghana. We have to focus on the next game."

Record seven-time winners Egypt, who also drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their opening Group B game, have two points from two games and face leaders Cape Verde (three points from one match) on Monday. Ghana lie at the bottom with a solitary point.