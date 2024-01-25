Ohio will restrict transgender women's and girls' participation in sports after the Republican-dominated Senate voted Wednesday to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine's veto.

The legislation bans transgender girls and women from girls' and women's sports at both the K-12 and collegiate level, with officials expecting the law to take effect in roughly 90 days.

The override cleared the chamber 24-8 mostly along party lines, save Sen. Nathan Manning, a Republican from Cuyahoga County who has consistently broken from his party on the issue. The Republican-majority House had voted to override the veto earlier this month.

At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on transgender athletes playing in K-12 and collegiate sports statewide, but a Biden administration proposal to forbid such outright bans is set to be finalized this year after multiple delays and much pushback. As proposed, the rule would establish that blanket bans would violate Title IX, the landmark gender-equity legislation enacted in 1972.

The Ohio legislation also bans gender-affirming care for minors in a move that has families of transgender children scrambling over how best to care for them. The new law bans gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapies and restricts mental health care for transgender individuals under 18.

Transgender children would be allowed to continue treatment already underway, but the law restricts any new forms of treatment.

DeWine reiterated Wednesday that he vetoed the legislation -- to the chagrin of his party -- to protect parents and children from government overreach on medical decisions. But the first week of January, he signed an executive order banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 despite medical professionals maintaining that such surgeries aren't happening in the state. He also proposed administrative rules not just for transgender children, but also adults, which has earned harsh criticism from Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates who were once hopeful about his veto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.