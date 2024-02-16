Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Africa announced on Thursday that the channels on the continent will be airing the 2024 season of the Betfred Super League, Europe's premier Rugby League competition.

The Betfred Super League on ESPN will broadcast two matches per week live on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248) for nine months, culminating in the finals in October 2024, providing fast-faced, entertaining rugby league action.

Played in England and France, the Betfred Super League comprises over 150 fixtures, airing mainly Thursdays and Fridays at 22:00 (CAT) with occasional matches to be shown on Saturday afternoons, later in the season.

Several players with African heritage play in Betfred Super League teams, including Jayden Okunbur - Hull FC (Nigeria and Zimbabwe), Moses Mbye - St Helens (Gambia), Kruise Leeming - Wigan Warriors (Eswatini), Daniel Okoro - Hull KR (Nigeria), Justin Sangare - Leeds Rhinos (Mali) and Muizz Mustapha - Castleford Tigers (Nigeria).

As part of its coverage, ESPN Africa will show the following competitions:

1. Men's Super League : Includes two games from each of the 27 regular rounds, playoff eliminators, Semi Finals, and the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

2. World Club Challenge (WCC): This match showcases the Super League Champions Wigan Warriors as they go up against the NRL Champions Penrith Panthers.

3. Challenge Cup (CCup): This historic competition started in 1896. Five fixtures will be broadcast including the final that takes place at Wembley.

"We are excited to add Super League to our programming line-up this year," said Kyle De Klerk, Director: Sports at the Walt Disney Company Africa. "Knowing the passion our audiences have for rugby, this enthralling league promises relentless, exhilarating action for fans across the Africa."

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, Starsat 249

All times are stated in CAT / SAST

Schedule subject to change