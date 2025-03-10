The countdown is officially on, with ESPN on Disney+ set to launch in Australia and New Zealand on March 26.

Announced earlier this year, ESPN will join Disney+ as the first English-speaking markets outside of North America to launch on the streaming network, following the U.S. debut in December 2024. It also follows the launch of ESPN content on Disney+ in Latin America in June 2024.

But the unveiling of the official launch date for Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday is set to see anticipation for the service hit new heights in those markets altogether.

The ESPN hub on Disney+ will bring more than 10,000 hours of ESPN's live sports action to the platform via live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, with fan-favourite studio shows including SportsCenter, The Pat McAfee Show, NBA Today, and First Take, along with live events and on-demand replays, and iconic original programming including ESPN's award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

ESPN on Disney+ will launch in Australia and New Zealand on March 26, 2025 Disney

The offering tips off with the NBA Playoffs in April, NCAA March Madness, MLB Opening Day, while other premier sporting events will be streaming soon, such as the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and UFC Fight Night.

All Disney+ Premium and Standard subscribers in Australia and New Zealand will have access to ESPN on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, and Head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: "We're thrilled in the year of ESPN's 30th Anniversary in Australia and New Zealand to bring our compelling sports offering to Disney+ subscribers in addition to the expansive and beloved entertainment already available on platform.

"We're excited to be further broadening ESPN's audience across major international sports, kicking off with all the action of the NBA Playoffs as the league's champions battle it out."

In addition to the ESPN offering that will be on Disney+, ESPN is available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV, and Sky NZ.