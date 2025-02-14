Open Extended Reactions

For the past three postseasons, the Buffalo Bandits and Toronto Rock have met in the NLL semifinals. The past two postseasons, the Bandits have won the championship.

Friday night, Buffalo carries a perfect 6-0 record into another game against Toronto (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) in the latest episode of what has become one of the best rivalries in lacrosse -- as best exemplified by the two teams' most recent matchup.

The Bandits needed a comeback in order to pull off a 15-13 thriller, but the game is also remembered for a third-quarter fight between Elijah Gash and Zack Belter that went viral:

Whether the two squads get into similar rough stuff in this contest, the Bandits' quest for a three-peat is resonating around the league.

"The Bandits continue to elevate the standard for excellence in the NLL, and the possibility of a three-peat only adds to the excitement, intensity and competitiveness of our league," NLL commissioner Brett Frood said. "An extended championship run like this highlights the incredible talent and dedication that defines the NLL."

The list of professional teams that have pulled off a three-peat is short -- and hasn't added a new member since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers.

"Anytime you're mentioned in the same conversation as teams like the Bulls, Islanders, Canadiens, or any other team that has three-peated, it's an honor and something to be proud of," said Scott Loffler, Bandits senior director of lacrosse operations and alternate governor. "But right now, our focus is on winning the next game ahead."

The matchup against Toronto is just one more of those games, but an important milestone on the team's path to another potential title.