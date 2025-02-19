Simone on Safari! Olympian Biles startled by lion in South Africa

Open Extended Reactions

Olympic gymnastics legend Simone Biles, along with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, shared on social media of the pair having a wild time in South Africa, petting elephants on Safari and a close encounter with a lion.

Biles, who upped her tally of Olympic medals to 11 at the Paris Games last year, shared photos on Instagram of her and Owens on honeymoon, getting up close and personal with a pachyderm and other Big Five animals.

Aside from the elephant encounter, the pair also had a male lion coming alarmingly close to their safari vehicle on a night drive, when the big cats are most active, with Biles captioning it, 'Not gonna lie, I almost s**t myself'.