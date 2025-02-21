Dane Dobbie goes behind his back to score his first of six goals for the Roughnecks. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the 2024-25 NLL season is here. While the Buffalo Bandits lost their first game last week, they remain atop the NLL standings at 7-1.

Meanwhile, the Albany FireWolves, who they beat for the championship last season, are on the opposite end of the standings at 2-8.

What are the big storylines heading into the weekend's seven-game slate? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups:

Games on tap

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+.

Friday, Feb. 21

Halifax Thunderbirds at Ottawa Black Bears | 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Colorado Mammoth | 9 p.m.

Saskatchewan Rush at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Philadelphia Wings at Albany FireWolves | 7 p.m.

Georgia Swarm at Toronto Rock | 7 p.m.

Rochester Knighthawks at Calgary Roughnecks | 9 p.m.

Buffalo Bandits at San Diego Seals | 10 p.m. (also available on ESPNU)

Key storylines for Week 13

Thunderbirds at Black Bears: Ottawa snapped a two-game skid last week against the FireWolves, driven by a sock trick (six goals) by Jeff Teat. The six goals scored by Teat in the game equaled his output in the five previous games combined. The Black Bears are 4-1 this season when Teat scores multiple goals, and 1-3 when he doesn't.

Rush at Warriors: With two victories in Week 12, the Rush are the first team to eight wins this season. Robert Church was a big reason why; his seven combined goals in the two games continued his hot streak, as he has three hat tricks in the past four games.

Wings at FireWolves: Philly jumped out to a 4-1 start this season, but has now lost three straight (and four of its last five). The Wings continue to be led by dynamic duo Mitch Jones and Joe Resetarits, the league leaders in points this season, who have accounted for close to 40% of Philly's scoring this season.

Bandits at Seals: The defending champs took their first loss of the season in Week 12 against San Diego, so they will be out for revenge in this one. Buffalo hasn't lost consecutive games since a three-game losing streak from Feb. 16-March 1, 2024.

Speaking of the Seals, the win over the Bandits in Week 12 resulted in the first back-to-back wins of the season. Wesley Berg has been a driving force, as he scored nine combined goals in those two games.

Top plays from Week 12