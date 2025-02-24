Week 13 of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the rearview mirror, with another weekend full of memorable moments and instant classics.
Check here for the updated standings after Week 13. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):
Friday's games
Thunderbirds 14, Black Bears 9
It was an All-Canadian thriller in this matchup, featuring massive lead changes: Halifax jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second quarter, with the Black Bears charging back with six straight scores to take a one-goal lead. But then, the Thunderbirds scored seven of the game's final eight tallies.
Jeff Teat and Larson Sundown each had a hat trick for Halifax, while Ottawa was led by Randy Staats (four goals, one assist) and Ryan Terefenko (three goals, one assist).
Rush 10, Warriors 7
The Rush upped their record to 9-2 with a statement victory over Vancouver, and are on a five-game winning streak. Saskatchewan led 5-4 at halftime before scoring five straight goals to put the game out of reach.
Clark Walter, Brock Haley, Robert Church and Austin Shanks each scored two goals for the victors.
Desert Dogs 14, Mammoth 7
Las Vegas got back on track with a decisive road win in Denver. Colorado held a 2-1 lead after the first quarter, before the Desert Dogs roared back with eight consecutive goals in the second and third quarters.
Jonathan Donville and Jack Hannah combined for four goals and 11 assists for the victors, and Adam Poitras notched a hat trick.
Saturday's games
FireWolves 11, Wings 6
This season hasn't been as strong for the FireWolves; after making it to the NLL Finals last season, they now have a 3-8 record. Will this game be a turning point?
Albany took a 7-2 lead into halftime and never looked back. Tye Kurtz led the scoring for Albany with four goals and two assists, and John Piatelli had two goals and three assists. Albany's Doug Jamieson stayed busy, stopping 46 of 52 shots faced, and Ethan Walker took flight:
Ethan Walker beats the shot clock as he dives for a goal to extend the FireWolves' lead.
Swarm 11, Rock 10 (OT)
A back-and-forth game required bonus time as these squads both came to play. Georgia held a 10-8 advantage in the fourth quarter until Toronto's Corey Small scored two goals -- including one with 27 seconds left -- to send the game to overtime.
Miles Thompson scored the winner 6:28 into overtime, finishing with two goals and an assist. Older brother Lyle had three goals and four assists, and Shayne Jackson had three goals and three assists.
Knighthawks 15, Roughnecks 10
Most would not have considered this to be a close matchup between Rochester and Calgary, and yet the Knighthawks came away with a big road victory. Rochester raced out to a 3-0 lead that grew to 10-5 by halftime, and held Calgary at bay for the duration.
Thomas McConvey led the way with five goals and two assists, and the duo of Connor Fields and Ryan Lanchbury combined for 13 assists. Calgary's Curtis Dickson had a nine-point outing (four goals, five assists).
Bandits 13, Seals 12
In Week 12, the Seals traveled to Western New York to deliver the first loss of the Bandits' season. One week later, it was time for Buffalo's revenge.
Kyle Buchanan scored the winning goal for the Bandits, and finished with a hat trick. Teammate Josh Byrne scored one goal and added five assists, and Dhane Smith had two goals and two assists.
Tre Leclaire scored four -- including a one-handed reverse goal -- and Wesley Berg had two goals and four assists.
