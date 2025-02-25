WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Kevin Braswell, a Baltimore-born basketball player who played for at Georgetown before enjoying a well-traveled professional career that took him to New Zealand, has died. He was 46.

Braswell's death was announced Monday by the Utsunomiya Brex, a team he coached in Japan's domestic league. No cause of death was specified but Braswell had been hospitalized after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year.

"We would like to express our heartfelt respect and gratitude to Mr. Braswell for his dedication to the development of the club and his contribution to the growth of the team over the course of two seasons," Utsunomiya Brex said in a statement.

Braswell played 128 times for the Hoyas between 1998 and 2002, averaging 13.6 points.

Braswell played preseason games for the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, and played for the Florida Flame and Columbus Riverdragons in the NBA development league before pursuing an extensive playing career overseas.

He played in Israel, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Russia and Turkey before joining the New Zealand Breakers in the Australian National Basketball League, winning the title in 2011. He was head coach of the Breakers in 2018.

"Today we mourn the passing of Breakers legend Kevin Braswell," the Breakers said in a social media post. "KB, a former player, championship winner, 6th man of the year and head coach passed away over night. Our thoughts and aroha [love] go out to his family at this time."