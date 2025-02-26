Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns will visit Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening, looking to extend their lead at the top of South Africa's Betway Premiership.

Masandawana are 12 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have three games in hand.

This fixture was initially scheduled to take place on March 29, but has been moved forward, with Sundowns' fixture schedule about to get crowded due to their commitments in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Peter Shalulile scored his 126th South African Premiership goal in Sundowns' 4-1 win over TS Galaxy, putting him three behind all-time PSL-era record holder Siyabonga Nomvethe.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been carefully managing the Namibian striker's minutes, but he is likely to play a key role over the next few months as the defending Premiership champions look to preserve freshness in the forward line.

Andy Bobwa Boyeli has been Sekhukhune's main source of goals this season with six to his name in the league. However, it was Mokete Mogaila who got the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chippa United.

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, Feb 26 at 7:30 PM CAT (5:30 PM GMT, 12:30 PM ET)

Venue: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Bathusi Aubaas was injured by a reckless challenge from Victor Letsoalo in Sundowns' win over TS Galaxy, with Letsoalo sent off as a result.

Goalkeeper Dennis Onyango will miss the match through suspension for Sundowns, as will midfielder Sipho Mbule for Sekhukhune.

There are potential headaches in the goalkeeping department for Sundowns, with usual number one Ronwen Williams having missed the Galaxy game through injury. He is expected to be fit for Tuesday's clash with Kaizer Chiefs, but it remains to be seen whether or not he takes to the field in this fixture.

Sundowns will once again have Grant Kekana and Tashreeq Matthews available for selection as they return from suspension.

Sekhukhune United have had a fascinating journey to the Betway Premiership, changing hands and names multiple times over the years. Sekhukhune United/Instagram

Expected lineups:

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Jody February

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Malibongwe Khoza | CB Grant Kekana | RB Thapelo Morena

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Sekhukhune United

GK Badra Ali Sangaré

LB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Katlego Mohamme | CB Trésor Yamba | RB Mokete Mogaila

CM Relebogile Mokhuoane | CM Siphesihle Mkhize | CM Linda Mntambo

LW Keletso Makgalwa | ST Andy Boyeli | RW Tshepo Mokoane

Stats:

Sundowns have never lost to Sekhukhune in seven previous fixtures (6W, 1 D).

Peter Shalulile has now scored 99 goals in all competitions for Mamelodi Sundowns, having joined from Highlands Park in 2020.

Only two players have scored more Premiership goals than Andy Boyeli's six this season and both play for Mamelodi Sundowns (Lucas Ribeiro Costa with 10 and Iqraam Rayners with nine).