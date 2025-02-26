Double World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff forced to retire after neck injury

Open Extended Reactions

Double World Cup-winning prop forward Steven Kitshoff has been forced to retire from rugby after a serious neck injury.

The 33-year-old, who played in South Africa's World Cup winning teams in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023 and earned 138 caps for the Springboks, sustained the neck injury playing in a Currie Cup match for Western Province last year.

"The Springboks have been an incredible part of my life, and it was the biggest honour to represent my country at the highest level and be part of an incredible team that went all the way to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups," Kitshoff said.

"It was probably one of the biggest achievements in my life, and I want to thank all the management and coaching staff that played a massive role in my journey.

"I also want to thank my wife Aimee Kitshoff and my parents for following me on that journey, being there every step of the way, and for supporting me as went through tough times and good times, which allowed me to contribute to the team becoming one of the strongest in in world rugby.

"It was a massive honour for me to represent the Springboks and I'll support them until the day I die."

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus added: "We are extremely sad that Steven's career had to end this way, but we would like to extend our gratitude to him for his hard work and the sacrifices he has made over the years to become such a vital cog in the team.

"He is a true team man, and he earned enormous respect from his team-mates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field, and his down-to-earth nature. He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for, and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life."