Double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones will reunite with head coach Rassie Erasmus in the Boks' management team from March 1, following a short stint with England.

Erasmus unveiled his management team on Thursday, with the three new additions to the coaching and management groups being Jones - who was a member of the team's triumphant 2019 and 2023 RWC campaigns - as well as two medical staff.

Their appointments will be for the next cycle concluding with the Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Jones made the decision to move to England after the 2023 World Cup to be closer to his family in the UK and will add vast experience to the Bok coaching team.

"We are delighted to welcome Felix back into the Springbok team and we are excited to see him pick up where he left off in 2023," said Erasmus in an SA Rugby statement.

"He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition to the fantastic coaching team we built from the beginning of 2024.

"Felix worked very closely with most of our coaches in the past, and I have no doubt he'll work equally closely with Jerry (Flannery) and Tony (Brown), who joined us last season.

"After spending some time in England, his experience of working in the UK and studying the opposition teams in the Six Nations and other international tournaments will add immense value in assisting us to adapt and improve as we cast an eye on a tough international season ahead.

"As a team we are well aware that we need to keep improving and growing if we want to remain one of the best teams in the world and to give ourselves the best possible chance to defend our World Cup title in Australia in 2027, and Felix, like all the other coaching and support staff, will play a key role in guiding us to do so."

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer shared in the excitement in welcoming Jones back: "We all know the value that Felix added to the team during his time with the Springboks and we are confident his presence will strengthen the coaching group even further."

The Springboks will take part in an alignment camp with 56 players in Cape Town from Monday 10 March, which will be followed by two virtual alignment camps with the Japanese and European-based players and a handful of talented and injured domestic players on Wednesday 27 March.

Springbok coaching team:

Rassie Erasmus: Head Coach

Charles Wessels: General Manager

Tony Brown, Deon Davids, Jerry Flannery, Daan Human, Felix Jones, Mzwandile Stick: Assistant Coaches

Duane Vermeulen: Mobi-Unit Coach

Andy Edwards: Head of Athletic Performance

Jaco Peyper: Laws and Discipline Advisor