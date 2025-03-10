Open Extended Reactions

Week 15 of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the books, and the Saskatchewan Rush are the first team to 10 wins this season. The Buffalo Bandits failed to join them, losing 17-11 to the visiting Calgary Roughnecks.

Check here for the updated standings after Week 15. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's games

Toronto Rock 15, Halifax Thunderbirds 12

Halifax was looking to move up the standings by extending their win streak to six games. Unfortunately, they ran into a Rock team that was unwilling to do so. Tom Schreiber led the way for the victors.

play 0:55 Toronto's Tom Schreiber makes a pair of ridiculous plays Tom Schreiber sets up a goal with an awesome assist, then later scores a behind-the-back goal for the Rock.

Rochester Knighthawks 21, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 13

Fans who like offense surely enjoyed this one. At one point, the Knighthawks scored 13 straight goals, including three apiece from Graydon Hogg and Connor Fields, and four from Ryan Smith.

Led by Connor Fields (6G,5A), Ryan Smith (4G,2A), and Graydon Hogg (4G,1A), the Knighthawks take down the Desert Dogs 21-13



👀 GAME RECAP pic.twitter.com/IU4b2GrVCH — NLL (@NLL) March 8, 2025

San Diego Seals 13, Vancouver Warriors 11

Both squads entered the game at 5-6, and the host Seals earned a hard-fought win to aid in their quest for a postseason berth. Wes Berg scored four goals (including the game-winner) and assisted on three for San Diego, while Ryan Martel had three goals and two assists for Vancouver.

Captain Wes Berg has a knack for scoring dramatic goals 👀@SealsLax take a late 12-11 lead! pic.twitter.com/wMeq46Ufpj — NLL (@NLL) March 8, 2025

Saturday's games

Calgary Roughnecks 17, Buffalo Bandits 11

A crowd of over 19,000 fans packed into KeyBank Center in Buffalo, unfortunately it was the visiting squad that emerged victorious in this one. Curtis Dickson led the way, including six goals and two assists. Dhane Smith scored career goal No. 400 for Buffalo, while Josh Byrne had two goals and three assists.

It's an 8-point night for Curtis Dickson as @NLLRoughnecks take down Buffalo.



Watch Dickson's sock trick 👇🧦 pic.twitter.com/3gD1hS5D8G — NLL (@NLL) March 9, 2025

Albany FireWolves 12, Philadelphia Wings 10

If either of these clubs are going to make the postseason they'll have to start stringing W's together at a higher pace. Albany took the first step in that direction in this one, led by Alex Simmons (with four goals and three assists) and Kyle Jackson (three goals and two assists).

Alex Simmons had a NIGHT!



He leads the @Albfirewolves to a 12-10 win in Philly with 4 goals and 3 assists 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HsXvmUIPX5 — NLL (@NLL) March 9, 2025

Saskatchewan Rush 8, Georgia Swarm 7

A back-and-forth matchup between two teams eyeing playoff positioning. Josh Zawada scored the eventual game-winner with 4:14 remaining, and that was enough to hold off the Swarm. The prolific Lyle Thompson was held to zero goals, but had four assists.