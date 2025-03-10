        <
        >

          NLL Week 15 top players, scores, highlights, more

          play
          Dickson scores ridiculous one-handed, underhand goal for Roughnecks (0:37)

          Curtis Dickson dazzles with a one-handed, underhand goal to increase Calgary's lead over Buffalo. (0:37)

          • ESPN staffMar 10, 2025, 03:00 PM

          Week 15 of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the books, and the Saskatchewan Rush are the first team to 10 wins this season. The Buffalo Bandits failed to join them, losing 17-11 to the visiting Calgary Roughnecks.

          Check here for the updated standings after Week 15. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

          Friday's games

          Toronto Rock 15, Halifax Thunderbirds 12

          Halifax was looking to move up the standings by extending their win streak to six games. Unfortunately, they ran into a Rock team that was unwilling to do so. Tom Schreiber led the way for the victors.

          play
          0:55
          Toronto's Tom Schreiber makes a pair of ridiculous plays

          Tom Schreiber sets up a goal with an awesome assist, then later scores a behind-the-back goal for the Rock.

          Rochester Knighthawks 21, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 13

          Fans who like offense surely enjoyed this one. At one point, the Knighthawks scored 13 straight goals, including three apiece from Graydon Hogg and Connor Fields, and four from Ryan Smith.

          San Diego Seals 13, Vancouver Warriors 11

          Both squads entered the game at 5-6, and the host Seals earned a hard-fought win to aid in their quest for a postseason berth. Wes Berg scored four goals (including the game-winner) and assisted on three for San Diego, while Ryan Martel had three goals and two assists for Vancouver.

          Saturday's games

          Calgary Roughnecks 17, Buffalo Bandits 11

          A crowd of over 19,000 fans packed into KeyBank Center in Buffalo, unfortunately it was the visiting squad that emerged victorious in this one. Curtis Dickson led the way, including six goals and two assists. Dhane Smith scored career goal No. 400 for Buffalo, while Josh Byrne had two goals and three assists.

          Albany FireWolves 12, Philadelphia Wings 10

          If either of these clubs are going to make the postseason they'll have to start stringing W's together at a higher pace. Albany took the first step in that direction in this one, led by Alex Simmons (with four goals and three assists) and Kyle Jackson (three goals and two assists).

          Saskatchewan Rush 8, Georgia Swarm 7

          A back-and-forth matchup between two teams eyeing playoff positioning. Josh Zawada scored the eventual game-winner with 4:14 remaining, and that was enough to hold off the Swarm. The prolific Lyle Thompson was held to zero goals, but had four assists.