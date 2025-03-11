Kaizer Chiefs vs. Cape Town City - kickoff time, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off their 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarter-final win over Stellenbosch FC, Kaizer Chiefs will look to make it two wins on the trot against Western Cape sides as they host Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs are eighth in the Premiership and their first task is to secure an MTN8 spot, but they remain in the hunt for third place and CAF Confederation Cup football. City, who are 10th, have their own MTN8 ambitions and will be buoyed by memories of their 1-0 win over Chiefs in the reverse fixture in January.

Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 win over Cape Town City in the 2023 MTN8 was their only win over the Citizens in their last nine encounters. Currently coached by former Chiefs boss Muhsin Ertugral, City have long been a bogey side for the Glamour Boys. Together with his permanent appointment as City's technical director, Ertugral took over the coaching reigns on an interim basis following the mid-season departure of Eric Tinkler.

Amakhosi have picked up back-to-back wins over Magesi and Stellenbosch since losing 1-0 to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. However, they benefitted from a fortuitous refereeing decision against Stellies as Pule Mmodi put them ahead from a corner in stoppage time despite suspicions of a potential foul on Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens, offside and a handball in the same passage of play.

Stellies committed everyone forward in search of an equaliser, leaving them vulnerable to the counter which saw Mfundo Vilakazi tap into an empty net for Chiefs' third goal.

It is unclear whether or not Chiefs truly have turned the corner and a fixture against a team that has posed all sorts of problems for them over the last four years will go some way towards providing answers.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 PM CAT (5:30 PM GMT, 1:30 PM ET)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news

Rushwin Dortley has been out of action recently for Kaizer Chiefs, but head coach Nasreddine Nabi has downplayed the seriousness of the "discomfort". Whether or not he is able to feature in this match remains to be seen. At least striker Ashley du Preez is fit and firing again for Amakhosi, with fellow striker Wandile Duba and midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa also in the mix.

Thulani Serero has been working his way to full fitness after relocating to Cape Town and it is unclear whether or not he is ready to start this game for the Citizens.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs: Bruce Bvuma, Edmilson Dove, Rushwin Dortley, Inácio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Yusuf Maart, Thabo Cele, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Makabi Lilepo, Ashley du Preez.

Cape Town City: Darren Keet, Tshegofatso Nyama, Lorenzo Gordinho, Nathan Idumba Fasika, Siphamandla Dondolo, Thulani Serero, Gabriel Amato, Thabo Nodada, Jaedin Rhodes, Amadou Soukouna, Darwin González.

Stats

Cape Town City have won two and drawn one of their last three games in all competitions against Kaizer Chiefs.

Cape Town City are unbeaten in their last eight Premiership matches against Kaizer Chiefs (6 W, 2 D).