The march to May continues, with key matchups on the docket as the playoff picture takes shape. Check here for standings.

Seven games are on the docket this weekend, and the Saskatchewan Rush can be the first team to clinch a playoff berth with a win at the Halifax Thunderbirds (6 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN+).

What are the big storylines heading into the weekend? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups.

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 14

Saskatchewan Rush at Halifax Thunderbirds | 6 p.m.

Toronto Rock at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Colorado Mammoth at Philadelphia Wings | 1 p.m.

Rochester Knighthawks at Ottawa Black Bears | 3 p.m.

Georgia Swarm at Albany FireWolves | 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bandits at Calgary Roughnecks | 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 16

Las Vegas Desert Dogs at San Diego Seals | 4:30 p.m.

Key storylines for Week 16

Rush at Thunderbirds: The Rush were the first team to 10 wins this season, and goalie Frank Scigliano is a big reason why: he leads the league with a 9.23 goals-against average. The hosts will be looking for revenge after they blew an 8-3 fourth-quarter lead to the Rush, who won the game in overtime. And as noted above, a win in this one earns the Rush a playoff spot.

Rock at Warriors: The second all-Canadian game of the weekend is pivotal for both clubs as they look to remain in the playoff picture. Toronto has earned three of its four wins on the road, while Vancouver is looking to reverse course; they've gone 2-6 after starting 3-1 this season.

Knighthawks at Black Bears: Rochester has won three straight and gone 6-3 after starting the season 1-4. The Knighthawks are powered by the tremendous trio of Connor Fields (95 points, first in the NLL), Ryan Lanchbury (89, second) and Ryan Smith (36 goals, second). Fields was the guest on the Maki and Coop podcast this week.

Bandits at Roughnecks: It's the second Bandits-Roughnecks game in as many weekends, and Buffalo will hope for a better result after Calgary took the previous game 17-11. The Bandits are a perfect 5-0 on the road, while the Roughnecks are 2-4 at home.

Desert Dogs at Seals: San Diego currently sits in eighth place, and will hope to improve its chances in its penultimate home game of the season against last-place Las Vegas. Although the visitors have only three wins this season, one came against the Seals on Jan. 18.

