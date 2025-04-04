Khaman Maluach - Everything you need to know about Duke's South Sudanese 7-footer

Open Extended Reactions

Khaman Maluach's rise to stardom over the past year with the South Sudan national team and Duke Blue Devils may have appeared sudden, but for those who have been paying attention to the 7-foot-2 center in Africa, it is no surprise.

At just 18 years old, Maluach is already turning heads as one of the most promising young basketball prospects in the world and a potential top-five pick at the 2025 NBA Draft.

His story is one of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of sport. From his birth in a war-torn nation to his rise as a basketball phenom, Maluach's journey is a testament to the human spirit's ability to rise above adversity and chase dreams against all odds.

Where Was Khaman Maluach Born?

Maluach was born in Rumbek, a town in Lakes State, South Sudan. Rumbek, once a significant cultural and political center, has been deeply affected by the decades of conflict that have plagued South Sudan.

The country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after a long and brutal civil war, has struggled to find stability. Just two years after independence, South Sudan descended into another civil war in 2013, which lasted until 2018.

The conflict, rooted in political and ethnic tensions which were deliberately inflamed by Omar al-Bashir's Sudanese government's divide-and-conquer strategy to split the Nuer and Dinka tribes prior to South Sudanese independence, displaced millions and left the country in ruins. Even today, South Sudan remains fragile, with the threat of renewed violence looming large.

Like many South Sudanese families, Maluach's parents sought safety and a better future for their children. When he was still too young to remember, his family made the difficult decision to leave their homeland and seek refuge in Uganda.

"I actually don't know the year I left South Sudan... I don't remember anything, moving to Uganda. All I know is that I grew up in Uganda," Maluach told ESPN.

Duke freshman Khaman Maluach is tipped to be a top five NBA Draft pick this year. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Where Did Khaman Maluach Grow Up?

Kawempe, an area in Ugandan capital Kampala, became Maluach's new home. Despite the hardships, Maluach's childhood in Kawempe was not devoid of joy or opportunity.

Uganda's vibrant culture and sense of community provided a nurturing environment for him to grow and he developed a passion for football, supporting Manchester United. However, it was not until his teenage years that he discovered his true passion: basketball.

When Did Khaman Maluach Start Playing Basketball?

Maluach's introduction to basketball came relatively late, especially by the standards of modern sports, where many athletes begin training in their early childhood. In late 2019, at the age of 13, Maluach attended a basketball camp organized by the Luol Deng Foundation.

This moment would prove to be a turning point in his life. Luol Deng, a former NBA player and fellow South Sudanese, has been instrumental in promoting basketball in South Sudan and among the diaspora.

Deng's foundation aims to use basketball as a tool for empowerment, providing young people with opportunities to develop their skills, build character, and escape the cycle of poverty and conflict. For Maluach, the camp was more than just an introduction to the sport - it was a gateway to a new world of possibilities.

How Did Khaman Maluach Gain Attention?

In 2021, Maluach's talents and the positive reference from Luol Deng earned him a spot at the NBA Academy Africa, an elite training center in Saly, Senegal. The academy provides world-class coaching, education, and exposure to international competitions, giving young players like Maluach the tools they need to succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

At the NBA Academy, Maluach continued to refine his skills and excelled whenever given a chance through the BAL Elevate Program, which allocates the academy's top talents to professional teams each year.

Khaman Maluach celebrates scoring vs. Al Ahly in the 2024 Basketball Africa League Nile Conference at Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Cairo, Egypt, on Apr. 24, 2024. Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images

Khaman Maluach's BAL Breakthrough

Maluach's potential for rapid growth as a player was evident in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), through the BAL Elevate Program. Maluach showed remarkable improvement year-on-year playing with and against high-level basketball players.

The BAL Elevate Program, which aims to develop young African talent by integrating them into professional teams, has been instrumental in Maluach's growth. Playing against seasoned professionals and top-tier competition in the BAL has allowed him to refine his skills and gain valuable experience.

His performances were often a key factor in the success of his teams, and his development has been closely watched by scouts and analysts. Each season, he showed significant all-round progress. His growth in the league not only benefited his teams but also raised his profile as one of the most promising young players in African basketball.

In his first season in 2022 with South Sudan's Cobra Sport, Maluach's talent was evident but he played a bit-part role and impacted the game mostly in the paint. With Senegal's AS Douanes in 2023, he started the semi-final win over Petro de Luanda and final defeat to Al Ahly, playing a bigger role than the previous year.

By the 2024 tournament, he was the leader of Uganda's City Oilers at the age of 17, dominating all aspects of play.

play 0:20 Khaman Maluach throws it down for Duke Khaman Maluach rises to throw down a Duke alley-oop vs. Baylor.

Khaman Maluach's Cameo Against Team USA

Maluach was the youngest player in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the third-youngest in the tournament's history when he represented South Sudan aged 16.

The following year, he played for them at the Olympics and played against the star-studded Team USA both before and during the tournament. In a friendly game before the Olympics, he contributed an impressive 7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block against a side featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. Team USA narrowly avoided an upset with a 101-100 win.

USA coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for not being prepared enough to face South Sudan and they learned from their mistakes when the teams faced each other again at the Olympics. There, Team USA applied pressure on Maluach and exposed his lack of experience in a 103-86 win.

Still, given that he was only 17 years old at the time and had not played basketball in the US system, Maluach's performances over two games against Team USA were nothing short of miraculous. After a year at Duke, he is now far better prepared for the pressure cooker of the NBA.

Khaman Maluach plays internationally for South Sudan. SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

How has Khaman Maluach fared at Duke University?

Maluach's journey took another significant leap when he joined Duke University, one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the United States. At Duke, Maluach has grown into a key role, contributing significantly to the team's success.

His presence on the court has been transformative, providing Duke with a dominant force in the paint and a reliable scorer. Maluach's impact was particularly evident during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, where he played a pivotal role in helping Duke secure the championship.

His performances throughout the tournament were nothing short of spectacular, earning him a spot on the All-Tournament First Team. This accolade is a testament to his skill, determination, and ability to perform under pressure.

At Duke, Maluach has continued to develop his game, working with some of the best coaches and alongside talented teammates. His time at Duke has not only honed his basketball skills but also prepared him for the challenges of professional basketball. As he continues to excel at the collegiate level, the anticipation for his future in the NBA grows.

Why Is Khaman Maluach a Hot NBA Draft Prospect?

Maluach's rapid rise and consistent improvement have made him one of the most talked-about prospects for the NBA Draft. Standing at 7-foot-2 with a rare combination of size, athleticism, and skill, Maluach possesses the physical tools that NBA teams covet in a modern big man.

It is not only his physical attributes that make him a hot prospect, but also his proven ability to perform at the highest levels of competition. Maluach has not only improved every year but has also proven his worth in American college basketball against other top prospects.

His performances at Duke, particularly during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, have showcased his ability to dominate against elite competition. Making the All-Tournament First Team is a clear indication of his impact and readiness for the next level.

Moreover, Maluach's journey from a refugee camp to the pinnacle of college basketball adds an inspiring narrative to his draft profile. NBA teams are not just investing in a player with immense potential but also in a young man with the character and resilience to overcome adversity.

His ability to adapt, learn, and excel in different environments - whether at the BAL, the Olympics, or at Duke - demonstrates his versatility and mental toughness.

Maluach is already a tremendously talented basketball player, but all indications are that the best is yet to come.