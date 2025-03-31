Open Extended Reactions

Week 18 of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the books, and it featured a trio of thrilling victories.

The two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits were outlasted by the visiting Vancouver Warriors, and the Rochester Knighthawks extended their win streak to five with a tight victory over the San Diego Seals. On Sunday, the Georgia Swarm relented two late goals, but scored the game-winner in overtime against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Check here for the updated standings after Week 18. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's game

Ottawa Black Bears 13, Philadelphia Wings 5

The penalty box was a popular place in this game, as Ottawa and Philly combined for 24 penalties, including multiple fights. Jeff Teat led the way for the victorious Black Bears, with four goals and five assists; teammate Taggart Clark matched Teat's four goals and added three assists.

TEATER!



Jeff Teat scores 4 goals and records 5 assists as the Black Bears take down the Wings 13-5



Teat now leads the league with 43 goals this season🚨 pic.twitter.com/EqSCq2qbZ4 — NLL (@NLL) March 29, 2025

Saturday's games

Rochester Knighthawks 14, San Diego Seals 13

The host Knighthawks raced out to an 8-3 second-quarter lead that blossomed to 12-6 in the third. San Diego roared back with seven of the next eight goals to tie things up at 13, but Rochester's Ryan Smith scored the game-winner -- one of his five goals on the night -- with just 11 seconds left. Teammate Connor Fields scored a hat trick and had two assists, becoming the fourth player in league history to hit the 110-point benchmark in three or more seasons.

Vancouver Warriors 13, Buffalo Bandits 12

The Warriors built a 13-11 lead thanks to four goals and six assists from Keegan Bal. Ian MacKay scored a late tally to bring the Bandits back within one goal, but Vancouver goalie Christian Del Bianco withstood a barrage of shot attempts as the clock ran out, preserving the W for the Warriors.

It's a 10-point night for Keegan Bal as his @VanWarriors take down Buffalo 13-12.



4 goals

6 assists

Bal highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/uWyeeIMOw2 — NLL (@NLL) March 30, 2025

Saskatchewan Rush 17, Colorado Mammoth 12

The Rush ran out to a 13-5 halftime lead, and never looked back. Austin Shanks led the way for the victors with 10 points (six goals, four assists), and teammate Ryan Keenan tallied five goals -- including three in a 90-second span in the second quarter -- and two assists. Ryan Lee matched Shanks with a sock trick of his own for Colorado.

What a game for Austin Shanks! He puts up 10 points including a sock trick as @SaskRushLAX get the W over Colorado.



Roll that Shanks highlight reel! 📽️ pic.twitter.com/NpH7Xzh77M — NLL (@NLL) March 30, 2025

Sunday's game

Georgia Swarm 13, Halifax Thunderbirds 12 (OT)

These two contenders waged an evenly matched contest, with Halifax leading 7-6 at halftime. Georgia took over in the third, maintaining a two-goal lead until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Thunderbirds tied it on goals from Cody Jamieson (with 19 seconds left) and Dawson Theede (with three seconds remaining). The Swarm ultimately prevailed on the overtime game-winner from Andrew Kew.