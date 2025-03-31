Week 18 of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the books, and it featured a trio of thrilling victories.
The two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits were outlasted by the visiting Vancouver Warriors, and the Rochester Knighthawks extended their win streak to five with a tight victory over the San Diego Seals. On Sunday, the Georgia Swarm relented two late goals, but scored the game-winner in overtime against the Halifax Thunderbirds.
Check here for the updated standings after Week 18. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):
Friday's game
Ottawa Black Bears 13, Philadelphia Wings 5
The penalty box was a popular place in this game, as Ottawa and Philly combined for 24 penalties, including multiple fights. Jeff Teat led the way for the victorious Black Bears, with four goals and five assists; teammate Taggart Clark matched Teat's four goals and added three assists.
TEATER!— NLL (@NLL) March 29, 2025
Jeff Teat scores 4 goals and records 5 assists as the Black Bears take down the Wings 13-5
Teat now leads the league with 43 goals this season🚨 pic.twitter.com/EqSCq2qbZ4
Saturday's games
Rochester Knighthawks 14, San Diego Seals 13
The host Knighthawks raced out to an 8-3 second-quarter lead that blossomed to 12-6 in the third. San Diego roared back with seven of the next eight goals to tie things up at 13, but Rochester's Ryan Smith scored the game-winner -- one of his five goals on the night -- with just 11 seconds left. Teammate Connor Fields scored a hat trick and had two assists, becoming the fourth player in league history to hit the 110-point benchmark in three or more seasons.
TEATER!— NLL (@NLL) March 29, 2025
Jeff Teat scores 4 goals and records 5 assists as the Black Bears take down the Wings 13-5
Teat now leads the league with 43 goals this season🚨 pic.twitter.com/EqSCq2qbZ4
Vancouver Warriors 13, Buffalo Bandits 12
The Warriors built a 13-11 lead thanks to four goals and six assists from Keegan Bal. Ian MacKay scored a late tally to bring the Bandits back within one goal, but Vancouver goalie Christian Del Bianco withstood a barrage of shot attempts as the clock ran out, preserving the W for the Warriors.
It's a 10-point night for Keegan Bal as his @VanWarriors take down Buffalo 13-12.— NLL (@NLL) March 30, 2025
4 goals
6 assists
Bal highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/uWyeeIMOw2
Saskatchewan Rush 17, Colorado Mammoth 12
The Rush ran out to a 13-5 halftime lead, and never looked back. Austin Shanks led the way for the victors with 10 points (six goals, four assists), and teammate Ryan Keenan tallied five goals -- including three in a 90-second span in the second quarter -- and two assists. Ryan Lee matched Shanks with a sock trick of his own for Colorado.
What a game for Austin Shanks! He puts up 10 points including a sock trick as @SaskRushLAX get the W over Colorado.— NLL (@NLL) March 30, 2025
Roll that Shanks highlight reel! 📽️ pic.twitter.com/NpH7Xzh77M
Sunday's game
Georgia Swarm 13, Halifax Thunderbirds 12 (OT)
These two contenders waged an evenly matched contest, with Halifax leading 7-6 at halftime. Georgia took over in the third, maintaining a two-goal lead until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Thunderbirds tied it on goals from Cody Jamieson (with 19 seconds left) and Dawson Theede (with three seconds remaining). The Swarm ultimately prevailed on the overtime game-winner from Andrew Kew.
Andrew Kew wins it in Overtime and Shayne Jackson has a 3-Goal, 6-Assist afternoon as the Swarm take down the Thunderbirds 13-12.— NLL (@NLL) March 30, 2025
👀 Game Recap pic.twitter.com/qS8yRSnT68