CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals - Stellenbosch FC vs Zamalek

Stellenbosch FC will host their first ever CAF quarterfinal game on Wednesday April 2, when they take on Zamalek at Cape Town's DHL Stadium in the Confederation Cup.

Stellies have made the last eight at the first time of asking and will now host the defending champions before travelling to Cairo for the second leg on April 9.

Steve Barker's men enter this fixture in third place in the Betway Premiership, meaning they are on course to qualify for next season's Confederation Cup too. Zamalek sit third in the Egyptian Premier League, behind Pyramids and Al Ahly.

Stellenbosch are unlikely to be pushovers on home soil, but if Zamalek can snatch at least an away goal, it will stand them in good stead ahead of the second leg in Cairo. CAF still makes use of the away goals rule despite it being scrapped by UEFA.

Zamalek won last season's Confederation Cup final on away goals over Morocco's RS Berkane, who beat Stellenbosch to top spot in Group B this season. The White Knights are also the reigning CAF Super Cup holders, having beaten Al Ahly 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, April 2 at 3:00 PM CAT (1:00 PM GMT, 9:00 AM ET)

Venue: DHL Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Egyptian giants Zamalek will be tough to get past for South Africa's Stellenbosch FC, who are inexperienced on the continental stage. Abeer Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Team news:

Stellenbosch did not play Bafana Bafana left-back Fawaaz Basadien or Kenya centre-back Brian Onyango in their 1-0 league defeat to Magesi FC. However, it is likely that they will be brought back into the lineup after being given time to recuperate.

Tunisia international defender Hamza Mathlouthi has been a long-term absentee for Zamalek with a cruciate ligament tear. Midfielder Ahmed Hamdi has been sidelined by the same injury for almost a year but is reportedly back in training.

Expected lineups:

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Fawaaz Basadien | CB Thabo Moloisane| CB Brian Mandela Onyango | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

LM Chumani Butsaka | CM Sihle Nduli | CM Lesiba Nku | RM Devin Titus

ST André de Jong | ST Ashley Cupido

Zamalek

GK Mohamed Sobhy

LWB Mahmoud Bentayg | CB Sallah Moussaddaq | CB Mahmoud Hamdy | CB Hossam Abdelmaguid | RWB Omar Gaber

CM Abdallah Said | CM Mohamed Shehata | CM Nabil Emad

ST Seifeddine Jaziri | ST Nasser Maher

Stats:

Zamalek have lost only one of their last 21 CAF Confederation Cup matches.

Stellenbosch are unbeaten in their last five matches played in the Western Cape.