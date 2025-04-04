Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Bandits and Saskatchewan Rush are tied atop the NLL standings, and are the only two teams to have clinched playoff berths so far. Who else will join them? Check here for the current standings.

Seven games are on the schedule this weekend, all of which will have a big impact on the playoff race with all 14 teams in action.

What are the big storylines heading into the weekend? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups.

Games on tap

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

Friday, April 4

Calgary Roughnecks at Saskatchewan Rush | 9 p.m.

Albany FireWolves at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 5

San Diego Seals at Halifax Thunderbirds | 6 p.m.

Ottawa Black Bears at Rochester Knighthawks | 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm | 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Bandits at Colorado Mammoth | 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

Toronto Rock at Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Key storylines for Week 19

Calgary Roughnecks at Saskatchewan Rush: Can the Rush put pressure on the Bandits by notching a home win over the Roughnecks? Calgary has lost four of its last five games, and is one game out of a playoff spot. The good news for the Roughnecks is that they have excelled on the road, with a 5-2 record.

Albany FireWolves at Vancouver Warriors: The Christian Del Bianco Effect has been real for Vancouver, as the Warriors have gone 3-0 with him in the crease. That surge has put them squarely in playoff position heading into this game. The FireWolves sputtered to a 3-9 start, but also ride a three-game winning streak into this matchup.

San Diego Seals at Halifax Thunderbirds: The Thunderbirds host their final home game of the season, entering the game in third place at 9-6, a half-game ahead of the Knighthawks (9-7) and a full game ahead of four teams at 8-7. One of those four teams is San Diego. The Seals have scored 10 or more goals in seven straight games, going 5-2 in that span.

Ottawa Black Bears at Rochester Knighthawks: Rochester is on a five-game winning streak, and has a pair of 40-goal scorers this season in Ryan Smith (43) and Connor Fields (41). Ottawa is led by another 40-goal scorer -- Jeff Teat, who has 43 -- and is just one game out of a playoff spot.

Buffalo Bandits at Colorado Mammoth: Buffalo enters this contest with a 6-1 road record, but has gone a mediocre 4-4 overall in its last eight. Dhane Smith is the star for the Bandits, and he's currently on pace for 133 points this season; can he break his own record of 137? The Mammoth are one of four teams with an 8-7 record coming into the weekend, and every game counts for them down the stretch.

