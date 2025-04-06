Open Extended Reactions

RABAT, Morocco -- Egypt's Al Ittihad picked up a second straight Basketball Africa League (BAL) win against Stade Malien at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sporting Complex on Sunday, though they were far from vintage in a 72-69 victory.

Ittihad rested many of their best players in the opening minutes of the first quarter, including George King, Anas Mahmoud and Majok Deng. Mahmoud had been carrying a knock from before Saturday's win over Kalahari Conference hosts FUS Rabat and had played that game injured.

They strolled into an early lead without ever hitting top gear, but then Stade Malien found their rhythm and went 17-11 up.

The Egyptian champions eventually brought former Phoenix Suns small forward King and Majok Deng on late in the quarter and they swung momentum back the other way. But Malien still finished the first 10 minutes 21-19 ahead - starting strong just as they had against Rivers Hoopers in their Saturday defeat. Cartier Diarra and Landing Sané led the charge for the Blancs of Bamako.

Stade Malien had lost their momentum early in the second quarter against Rivers Hoopers, but kept up the pace this time, taking a 34-22 lead before a three-pointer from King switched momentum Ittihad's way midway through the second quarter. By half-time, Stade Malien still held a 43-37 lead.

After being drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft, small forward George King has played in Italy, Poland, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, amongst others. He now plays for Egypt's Al Ittihad in the BAL. Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images

The early stages of the third quarter saw Ittihad's evening go from bad to worse before they recovered in the last three and a half minutes. Stade Malien moved the ball well, spread the scoring and were 54-42 up at one point.

A three-pointer and subsequent free throw from Majok Deng ate into that lead and Mahmoud had a huge impact on the team in his limited minutes on the floor.

Ittihad had hoped to avoid needing to use him, but he was called upon to disrupt Stade Malien's offense and help on transitions. Heading into the final quarter, Stade Malien's lead had been cut to 54-52.

Stade Malien started the final quarter well, but ultimately, Mahmoud and Majok Deng were too difficult to stop in transition from defense to attack. The latter's three-pointer and then dunk put Ittihad 63-61 up.

Halting the men in green from there was always going to be a tough ask. Ittihad held on for the win. Majok Deng was the game's top scorer with 21 points, while Diarra's buzzer-beating three took him to 19 - the most from any Stade Malien player.

Ittihad's Abdelrazzak Mohamed Aboushousha hailed Mahmoud's impact on the game, telling ESPN in the mixed zone: "When he came back in, he gave us energy."

It was clear that having won the BAL and Defensive MVP with Zamalek in 2021, Mahmoud will be a vital piece of the puzzle for Ittihad this year too.

The BAL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (SuperSport 218 and 219, Starsat 248).