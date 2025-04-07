Open Extended Reactions

RABAT, Morocco -- Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers returned to the top of the Basketball Africa League's Kalahari Conference with an 88-82 win over hosts FUS de Rabat on Sunday.

Rivers Hoopers had beaten Stade Malien 81-60 in their opening game on Saturday, while FUS had lost 71-60 to Al Ittihad. Egypt's Ittihad had picked up their second win in the early Sunday tip-off, edging Stade Malien 72-69.

The crowd - although slightly more muted than on opening night - got behind the hosts, with Nisre Zouzoua giving them something to cheer about with the opening three points of the game.

However, Rivers Hoopers did not suffer a repeat of their sloppy first quarter in the win over Stade Malien. Raphiael Putney, who had taken time to find his feet in the first game, led from the front on this occasion, scoring seven of the Kingsmen's first eight points.

Madut Akec took over as the quarter progressed and had already picked up 11 points by the time Rivers Hoopers finished the first quarter 23-17 ahead. Kelvin Amayo found his best form in the second quarter and by half-time, he and Putney had joined Akec on double figures, while Zouzoua had 10 points for FUS. Rivers Hoopers led 50-42 at the break.

FUS fought back in the third quarter, bringing the crowd back behind them. Abdelhakim Zouita led the charge, together with Badr Eddine Azouga and Zouzoua, who hit another three to put Rabat back in front. Ike David Ugonna missed two free throws late in the quarter and the hosts led 67-65 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Rivers Hoopers were in better form in the early stages of the final quarter, with Shamba Maxi Munanga bringing up double figures in terms of his personal points tally and Ugonna in better form from the free throw line as he sank a pair.

Putney - reintroduced after being given a break while on four personal fouls - worked in the paint with Peter Olisemeka to keep momentum with the Kingsmen.

However, FUS remained within range and Zouzoua tied the game at 78-78 with another clutch three-pointer.

Rivers Hoopers picked the perfect time to go on an eight-point scoring run, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb with less than a minute to go in front of an increasingly anxious crowd.

They fought until the end, but were unable to stage a comeback, with the Kings Men suddenly favourites to qualify automatically for the playoffs along with Ittihad. All teams in the conference will play each other twice, with the two best third-placed teams across three conferences joining the top two in each, so there is hope still for the hosts.

Akec was the game's top scorer with 25 points, with Amayo finishing on 23 and Zouzoua 21. More crucially, the win was a sign that even in terms of depth, Rivers Hoopers are capable of competing with the league's best teams.

However, head coach Ogoh Odaudu once again moved to avoid getting carried away with victory. "We are still a work in progress. We are not where we think we should be yet. We are still working on it," he said in the post-match press conference.

"I'd say we're ready to compete this year. That was the plan from the get-go: we want to one game at a time."

