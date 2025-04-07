Open Extended Reactions

Week 19 of the 2024-25 NLL season is complete, and two more teams have clinched playoff berths.

Thanks to a win over the San Diego Seals, the Halifax Thunderbirds have punched their ticket to the postseason. And with the Rochester Knighthawks doubling up the Ottawa Black Bears, they too have earned a spot in the playoffs.

Check here for the updated standings after Week 19. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's games

Calgary Roughnecks 10, Saskatchewan Rush 6

It was a history-making night for Curtis Dickson, becoming the first player to score 500 goals for the Roughnecks. In total, he had three goals and two assists to lead Calgary to the upset.

Vancouver Warriors 10, Albany FireWolves 4

Vancouver goaltender Christian Del Bianco advanced his record with the team to 4-0, saving 37 of 41 shots. Keegan Bal was the hero on the offensive end for the Warriors, with four goals and three assists.

Saturday's games

Halifax Thunderbirds 13, San Diego Seals 10

It was a Randy Staats night for the Thunderbirds, as he led the team with four goals and two assists en route to victory. Ben McIntosh filled the score sheet for the Seals, with three goals and three helpers.

Rochester Knighthawks 12, Ottawa Black Bears 6

The Knighthawks entered this contest riding a five-game win streak, and pushed that number to six. Superstar Connor Fields led the way for Rochester, with three goals and six assists, while teammate Ryan Smith had four goals and one assist.

Philadelphia Wings 15, Georgia Swarm 13

The Swarm had leads of 4-0 and 6-1 early on, but the Wings charged back to take a victory from their hosts in the Peach State. Joe Resetarits scored four goals and added seven assists, while Blaze Riorden had three goals and four helpers. A trio of Swarm players -- Lyle Thompson, Shayne Jackson and Bryan Cole -- had a hat trick in a losing effort.

Buffalo Bandits 15, Colorado Mammoth 10

The Bandits clinched a first-round home playoff game thanks to another big game for stars Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith, who combined for four goals and 13 assists. Buffalo goalie Matt Vinc even got in on the action with a goalie goal!

Sunday's game

Las Vegas Desert Dogs 14, Toronto Rock 13 (OT)

The Rock held a 13-11 lead late into the fourth quarter, before the Desert Dogs tied things up with a power-play goal from Kyle Killen and an even-strength tally from Jackson Webster. Jack Hannah was the OT hero for Las Vegas, just over a minute into the extra session. Josh Dawick led the scoring charge for Toronto, with five goals and an assist, while Jonathan Donville paced the Dogs with two goals and five assists.