A former California resident pleaded guilty Monday to selling hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake memorabilia, including items authorities say were purportedly signed by famous athletes, actors and celebrities, in a scheme dating to 2010, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Central District of California.

Anthony J. Tremayne, 58, formerly resided in West Covina, California, and now lives in Rosarito, Mexico. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California, and pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna scheduled sentencing for Aug. 11. U.S. officials said Tremayne remains free on bond.

According to court documents, from 2010 until December 2019, Tremayne advertised memorabilia in Orange County and Los Angeles County, among other places, and sometimes included a "certificate of authenticity" to certify the signatures were real. Federal officials say the signatures were fake and the certificates were "bogus." He admitted to selling more than $250,000 and up to $550,000 in fake memorabilia, according to U.S. officials.

The FBI investigated the case. Cooperating witnesses said Tremayne sold them memorabilia purportedly signed by members of the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Angels (then of Anaheim), the Los Angeles Kings and "a golf star." Other items included multiple signed replica Stanley Cups, signed boxing gloves, fraudulent Masters jackets and flags, Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets, guitars signed by musicians and a fraudulent signed Beatles photo with "a celebrity boxer."

A U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson said the items included guitars with faked Carrie Underwood and Prince signatures and a faked Kobe Bryant signature on a picture.

Authorities said there also was movie memorabilia with forged signatures from stars of the "Hunger Games," "Twilight," "Star Wars" and "Captain America" franchises. In November 2019, Tremayne mailed a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" photograph, purportedly signed by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, to a customer for $200. The customer was an undercover FBI agent.

In 2019, Tremayne was charged with 13 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. He had faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each fraud count and two years in federal prison for each aggravated identity theft count. The indictment also alleged that Tremayne moved to Mexico to avoid paying approximately $1.4 million in U.S. taxes. The plea deal reduced those charges to one count of mail fraud.