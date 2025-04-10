Open Extended Reactions

CARY, N.C. -- Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage the United States for the second straight World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball said Thursday.

DeRosa led the U.S. to the championship game of the 2023 tournament, where it lost to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of on-field operations and workforce development, will be the team's general manager, a position Tony Reagins held for the 2023 tournament.

DeRosa, 50, is a broadcaster for MLB Network. He had a .268 average with 100 homers and 494 RBIs over 16 major league seasons.