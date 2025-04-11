Open Extended Reactions

Four teams have clinched spots in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bandits (12-4), Saskatchewan Rush (11-5), Halifax Thunderbirds (10-6) and Rochester Knighthawks (10-7).

Who else will join them? Check here for the current standings.

Six games are on the docket this weekend, all of which will have a big impact on the playoff race.

What are the big storylines heading into the weekend? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups.

Games on tap

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

Friday, April 11

Vancouver Warriors (9-7) vs. Toronto Rock (5-10) | 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-12) vs. Ottawa Black Bears (7-9) | 7 p.m.

Georgia Swarm (8-8) vs. Philadelphia Wings (6-10) | 7 p.m.

San Diego Seals (8-8) vs. Albany FireWolves (6-10) | 7 p.m.

Halifax Thunderbirds (10-6) vs. Buffalo Bandits (12-4) | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 13

Saskatchewan Rush (11-5) vs. Colorado Mammoth (8-8) | 4 p.m.

Key storylines for Week 20

Vancouver Warriors vs. Toronto Rock: The Warriors roll into this matchup winners of four straight; Keegan Bal has had a hat trick in each W. A win against Toronto, plus a loss from Georgia, San Diego or Colorado clinches the Warriors a playoff spot.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Ottawa Black Bears: Though currently in 10th place, the Black Bears are just one game back of a batch of teams in the playoff race. Ottawa's Jeff Teat also has the league goal-scoring race to keep in mind; he has 45 goals, which is second to the Knighthawks' Ryan Smith (47).

Georgia Swarm vs. Philadelphia Wings: Georgia is one of four teams tied in the standings, vying for the final three playoff spots. The Wings beat the Swarm last week, so the visitors may have revenge on their minds as well. Joe Resetarits enters the game with 110 points, which is one point shy of the franchise record.

San Diego Seals vs. Albany FireWolves: The Seals are another of the 8-8 teams entering the weekend, while the FireWolves are not completely out of it after winning three of their last four. Also of note: These two teams will face one another in the regular-season finale, which could have even higher stakes!

Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Buffalo Bandits: With a win in this game, the Bandits clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs; they'll also clinch the top seed if Saskatchewan loses. Halifax can clinch a first-round home game if the earn the win in this one.

Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth: The Rush have already clinched a first-round home playoff game, but can keep the pressure on Buffalo if the Bandits lose Saturday night to the Thunderbirds. As for Colorado, they are another team in that 8-8 bunch, so every game is critical.

