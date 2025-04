Open Extended Reactions

The 170th edition of the Boat Race went Cambridge's way on Sunday. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Cambridge secured a double victory in the the Boat Race on Sunday by winning the men's and women's events over Oxford.

The wins continued Cambridge's dominant run, winning the men's race for the sixth time in the last seven events and the women's for the eighth time in a row.

The men's race was the 170th edition of the contest between Oxford and Cambridge universities, which first took place in 1829.

It was the 79th edition of the women's race.