Five teams have clinched spots in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bandits (13-4), Saskatchewan Rush (12-5), Halifax Thunderbirds (10-7), Vancouver Warriors (10-7) and Rochester Knighthawks (10-7). The Bandits have clinched home-floor advantage throughout.

Who else will join them? Check here for the current standings.

Seven games are on the docket this weekend, all of which will have a big impact on the race.

What are the big storylines heading into the weekend? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups.

Games on tap

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

Friday, April 18

Halifax Thunderbirds (10-7) at Toronto Rock (5-11) | 7 p.m.

Albany FireWolves (7-10) at San Diego Seals (8-9) | 10:30 p.m.

Calgary Roughnecks (8-8) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

Toronto Rock (5-11) at Rochester Knighthawks (10-7) | 6 p.m.

Buffalo Bandits (13-4) at Georgia Swarm (8-9) | 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Wings (7-10) at Vancouver Warriors (10-7) | 8 p.m.

Colorado Mammoth (8-9) at Calgary Roughnecks (8-8) | 9 p.m.

Ottawa Black Bears (8-9) at Saskatchewan Rush (12-5) | 9 p.m.

Key storylines for Week 21

Thunderbirds at Rock: The Thunderbirds have two paths to securing a home game in the first round: Either win this game, or have both Vancouver and Rochester lose. Randy Staats (95 points) leads the team in scoring thus far, two ahead of Clarke Petterson.

FireWolves at Seals: The FireWolves looked cooked earlier this season, but have roared back into the playoff picture including a 12-10 win over the Seals in Albany last weekend. The Seals enter the weekend in a four-way tie for the final two playoff positions, while the FireWolves need this win (and some help) to qualify.

Bandits at Swarm: As noted above, the Bandits are the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs, but there is some personal accolades on the line for Dhane Smith; he's nine points shy of breaking his own single-season scoring record, and one assist away from back-to-back 100-helper seasons. The Swarm are another of the 8-9 teams that needs a W and some help.

Wings at Warriors: Philly is on a recent hot streak, but needs to win here and get some help to reach the postseason. On the other side, Vancouver can clinch a home playoff game with a W. The Warriors have gone 5-0 since acquiring Christian Del Bianco from the Roughnecks.

Mammoth at Roughnecks: Speaking of the Roughnecks, they play two games this weekend and are in the mix for one of the final three playoff spots. They face a reeling Mammoth squad which started 8-5, but has since lost four straight.

Black Bears at Rush: The final 8-9 team in the mix, Ottawa is led by Jeff Teat, the current NLL leader in goals (53). Saskatchewan is locked in to the No. 2 seed.

