          Three playoff spots up for grabs! Key storylines, matchups for Week 21 of the NLL season

          The Black Bears can make the playoffs, but they'll need to win and get some help. Courtesy of the National Lacrosse League
          • ESPN staffApr 18, 2025, 12:30 PM

          Five teams have clinched spots in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bandits (13-4), Saskatchewan Rush (12-5), Halifax Thunderbirds (10-7), Vancouver Warriors (10-7) and Rochester Knighthawks (10-7). The Bandits have clinched home-floor advantage throughout.

          Who else will join them? Check here for the current standings.

          Seven games are on the docket this weekend, all of which will have a big impact on the race.

          What are the big storylines heading into the weekend? Here's the full schedule, along with notes on key matchups.

          Games on tap

          Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

          Friday, April 18

          Halifax Thunderbirds (10-7) at Toronto Rock (5-11) | 7 p.m.
          Albany FireWolves (7-10) at San Diego Seals (8-9) | 10:30 p.m.
          Calgary Roughnecks (8-8) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 10:30 p.m.

          Saturday, April 19

          Toronto Rock (5-11) at Rochester Knighthawks (10-7) | 6 p.m.
          Buffalo Bandits (13-4) at Georgia Swarm (8-9) | 7:30 p.m.
          Philadelphia Wings (7-10) at Vancouver Warriors (10-7) | 8 p.m.
          Colorado Mammoth (8-9) at Calgary Roughnecks (8-8) | 9 p.m.
          Ottawa Black Bears (8-9) at Saskatchewan Rush (12-5) | 9 p.m.

          Key storylines for Week 21

          Thunderbirds at Rock: The Thunderbirds have two paths to securing a home game in the first round: Either win this game, or have both Vancouver and Rochester lose. Randy Staats (95 points) leads the team in scoring thus far, two ahead of Clarke Petterson.

          FireWolves at Seals: The FireWolves looked cooked earlier this season, but have roared back into the playoff picture including a 12-10 win over the Seals in Albany last weekend. The Seals enter the weekend in a four-way tie for the final two playoff positions, while the FireWolves need this win (and some help) to qualify.

          Bandits at Swarm: As noted above, the Bandits are the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs, but there is some personal accolades on the line for Dhane Smith; he's nine points shy of breaking his own single-season scoring record, and one assist away from back-to-back 100-helper seasons. The Swarm are another of the 8-9 teams that needs a W and some help.

          Wings at Warriors: Philly is on a recent hot streak, but needs to win here and get some help to reach the postseason. On the other side, Vancouver can clinch a home playoff game with a W. The Warriors have gone 5-0 since acquiring Christian Del Bianco from the Roughnecks.

          Mammoth at Roughnecks: Speaking of the Roughnecks, they play two games this weekend and are in the mix for one of the final three playoff spots. They face a reeling Mammoth squad which started 8-5, but has since lost four straight.

          Black Bears at Rush: The final 8-9 team in the mix, Ottawa is led by Jeff Teat, the current NLL leader in goals (53). Saskatchewan is locked in to the No. 2 seed.

