FC Goa face Gokulam Kerala in Super Cup; Indian shooters in action at ISSF World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, April 21

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

April will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from April 21, 2025.

What's on today?

Shooting : The Lima ISSF World Cup continues with Indian shooters in action.

Chess: Round 7 of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix, Pune, will begin with Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh in action.

Indian football: FC Goa face Gokulam Kerala in Super Cup followed by Odisha FC against Punjab FC.

What happened yesterday?