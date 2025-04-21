Orsolini's bicycle derails Inter's title bid: Moment of the Weekend

Open Extended Reactions

"Nine times out of ten, I don't make it."

Even the xG of that shot, at 0.09, agreed. Inter Milan, their march to the Serie A title in real jeopardy now, probably wished for those nine times - except this was Riccardo Orsolini's time. And he ensured that when the full-time whistle blew, Bologna beat Inter 1-0.

It could've been so different for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Coming into the weekend on 71 points to second-placed Napoli's 68, Inter were firmly in control of their own destiny. The Scudetto seemed ever closer as Antonio Conte's Napoli huffed and puffed against bottom-of-the-table Monza, heading for a goalless draw, before Scott McTominay's headed winner in the second half.

That pushed Napoli level with the league-leaders on 71 points and Inter had the tricky task of coming to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara next. The trip to Bologna, rated by some as the Italian city with the best quality of life, hadn't formed happy memories for Inter, who had lost two of their last three. No la dolce vita here. Even the hero of their most recent visit (a 1-0 win in March 2024), Yann Aurel Bisseck, turned an inadvertent villain on the night.

Bisseck had come on in the 88th minute - Inzaghi, now the only manager left on the pitch after Vincenzo Italiano had been sent off in the second half - had finally accepted that a point away to a bogey ground wasn't the worst result and with five games left to go in the season, a one-point lead over Napoli was acceptable.

On came on the tall defender, looking to shore things up. Fresh from their UEFA Champions League exertions, Inter had struggled to create much, and Bologna had just about shaded the clear-cut chances on the night. Bisseck managed about five minutes of defending against a Bologna side that more than held their own against one of the best teams in Europe.

To a fan sitting in the Dall'Ara, that statement would seem far-fetched only three years ago. Following their promotion back to Serie A in the 2015/16 season, Bologna had cemented their top-flight status with eight years of mid-table obscurity (with even Pippo Inzaghi taking charge for a bit). Thiago Motta walked in and suddenly took them to a record 68 points and qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Motta walked away to Juventus, and many feared that Vincenzo Italiano would be unable to replicate that form, coupled with a European campaign to deal with.

How wrong they were. Bologna were well-worth their UCL-status all season, but as the minutes ticked down against Inter - they were about to hand Juventus quite the boost in the Top 4 race. With Juventus, Milan and Fiorentina left to play in the league, Bologna were right on the cusp of giving up on their Champions League dreams.

And then the ball trickled out of play in the 94th minute. Forty-five seconds left, Juan Miranda wound himself up on the sidelines, as Bisseck stood tall as the front-foot defender. The throw in was good, looping into a threatening spot in the box, but Bisseck had done enough to thwart Giovanni Fabian from getting to it. However, the German centre-back's attempt at a clearance turned into a flick-on, as it grazed his head and fell away towards the far post.

Riccardo Orsolini celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Serie A match between Bologna and Inter Milan Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Orsolini, who was being marked closely by Federico Dimarco, then took a crucial step away from the Inter defender, allowing him the space needed. As he described to broadcasters DAZN after the game, saying "I was in a slightly backwards position, so I tried to coordinate. I've tried it before, nine times out of ten, I don't make it."

Having to readjust is something Orsolini had done throughout his football career. Once Italy's best youth prospect after a stunning performance at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, he was snapped up by Juventus, but it never really worked out. He recalibrated ambitions and made his home at Bologna, and now seven years later, was ready to repay the faith placed in him.

He stepped back, keeping his right foot in the air for balance, before leaping off the ground with his left and while in mid-air connecting with the ball with that same left foot. The bicycle kick was struck pure, and Yann Sommer in the Inter goal could only look on as the ball nestled into the bottom corner.

The red-and-blue Bologna cat had struck among the yellow pigeons of Inter defenders - and in one kick off the ball had thrown open the Serie A title race and kept Bologna's UCL dreams alive.

And for that, Riccardo Orsolini takes ESPN's Moment of the Weekend.