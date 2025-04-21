Open Extended Reactions

The final week of the 2024-25 NLL season is in the books, and the playoff bracket is set. Here's the schedule for Round 1:

Friday, April 25: No. 8 San Diego Seals at No. 1 Buffalo Bandits | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26: No. 6 Calgary Roughnecks at No. 3 Halifax Thunderbirds | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26: No. 7 Georgia Swarm at No. 2 Saskatchewan Rush | 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26: No. 5 Rochester Knighthawks at No. 4 Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m. ET

Check here for the final standings after Week 21. Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's games

Halifax Thunderbirds 16, Toronto Rock 9

The Thunderbirds needed a win to clinch a home playoff game in the first round -- and they did just that, thanks to a four-goal, six-assist outing from Dawson Theede. Theede was not alone in lighting up the scoresheet, as Cody Jamieson, Thomas Hoggarth and Mike Robinson each scored a hat trick.

An 8-1 scoring run closes out the game and gives @HFXThunderbirds the 16-9 win over Toronto. Dawson Theede leads with 10 points.



GAME RECAP 👇 pic.twitter.com/1yHKzw45wo — NLL (@NLL) April 19, 2025

San Diego Seals 11, Albany FireWolves 10

With a playoff spot on the line, the Seals won a thriller, as Wes Berg scored the game-winning goal with 3:42 remaining, and San Diego's defenses held strong in the waning moments as Albany tried to tie things up at the end.

Led by Wes Berg (4G, 2A), the San Diego Seals take down the Albany FireWolves 11-10 and punch their ticket to the postseason.



👀 GAME RECAP pic.twitter.com/6jwryw90WT — NLL (@NLL) April 19, 2025

Calgary Roughnecks 12, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 9

Entering the weekend, the Roughnecks needed to win two games to ensure their season would continue into the playoffs. Led by Jesse King -- who scored three goals and added seven assists -- they checked off the first box with a decisive road win in Las Vegas.

Jesse King scores 3G and 7A to power Calgary to a 12-9 win over Las Vegas.



Game Recap ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cXo8cn6GTF — NLL (@NLL) April 19, 2025

Saturday's games

Toronto Rock 11, Rochester Knighthawks 10

That's why they play the games! The Knighthawks entered the game riding a six-game winning streak, while the Rock entered on a three-game losing streak. And yet, the visitors from Toronto earned the W. Chris Boushy led the way for the Rock, finishing three goals and four assists.

The Rock finish the season strong! 💪



Boushy drops 3 goals and Holowchuk makes 55 saves to lead Toronto to an 11-10 victory over Rochester.



Game Recap ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BZfw96FBAr — NLL (@NLL) April 20, 2025

Georgia Swarm 14, Buffalo Bandits 11

Needing a win to punch their playoff ticket, the Swarm sealed the deal with a statement victory over the reigning champions. Andrew Kew led the Georgia scorers, with four goals and four assists. Of note on the Buffalo side, Dhane Smith's four assists gave him 103 this season, a new NLL record.

Led by Andrew Kew (4G,4A) the Swarm take down the Bandits 14-11 and punch their ticket to the postseason.



👀 GAME RECAP pic.twitter.com/aH0EloUd2t — NLL (@NLL) April 20, 2025

Vancouver Warriors 11, Philadelphia Wings 5

How about this Christian Del Bianco? The star goaltender led the Warriors to their sixth straight victory, and in the process earned a first-round home playoff game. It was an even-spread offensive approach for Vancouver, as five different Warriors scored two goals in this one.

A balanced attack and a steady Christian Del Bianco lead @VanWarriors over Philadelphia 11-5 to securing a home quarterfinal game.



GAME RECAP 👇 pic.twitter.com/8c0I4sbqoz — NLL (@NLL) April 20, 2025

Calgary Roughnecks 11, Colorado Mammoth 5

Saturday night's clash was a win-or-go-home game -- and Calgary won decisively. After going down 3-1 in the second quarter, the Roughnecks went on to score four goals in a row and 10 of the final 12. It was a big night for Curtis Dickson, as he finished with four goals and three assists in aiding his club to victory.

Calgary punches its ticket to the postseason-Curtis Dickson leads the charge with 4G, 3A.



Game Recap ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uh355u96Vn — NLL (@NLL) April 20, 2025

Saskatchewan Rush 16, Ottawa Black Bears 7

Although Ottawa will not continue its season into the playoffs, Jeff Teat capped off a remarkable campaign in this swan song for the Black Bears. Teat finished this game with three goals and four assists, giving him 64 points in the final nine games of the season, and earning him the goal-scoring title, with 56. Saskatchewan showed resilience in this one; down 6-5 in the third, the Rush scored 11 straight, putting this one out of reach.