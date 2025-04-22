Fed Cup in Kochi, Chess Grand Prix in Pune continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 22

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

April will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from April 22, 2025.

What's on today?

Shooting : The Lima ISSF World Cup continues with Indian shooters in action.

Chess: The FIDE Women's Grand Prix underway in Pune with Koneru Humpy in sole lead after Round 7, and Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh in action as well.

Athletics: Second day of the Fed Cup in Kochi.

Kalinga Super Cup: It's a rest day after the first three fixtures.

What happened yesterday?