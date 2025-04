Stephen A. Smith is not feeling any positives for the Pistons after their big loss to the Knicks. (1:52)

The countdown is over, ESPN on Disney+ launched in Australia and New Zealand as of Wednesday, March 26.

And we have a quality slate of sport still coming your way.

Here's our guide to the pick of ESPN action that you can watch on Disney+

Turn it on!

Tuesday, April 22

NBA Playoffs: LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets (Game 2), 12:00pm [AEST]

Wednesday, April 23

Stanley Cup Playoffs: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Game 2), 8:00am [AEST]

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Game 1), 10:30am [AEST]

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Game 2), 1:00pm [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers (Game 2), 12:00pm [AEST]

Thursday, April 24

NBA Playoffs: Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (Game 2), 9:00am [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets (Game 2), 11:30am [AEST]

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals (Game 2), 9:00am [AEST]

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (Game 3), 11:30am [AEST]

Friday, April 25

NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons (Game 3), 9:00am [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs. La Clippers (Game 3), 12:00pm [AEST]

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Game 2), 2:30pm [AEST]

Saturday, April 26

NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic (Game 3), 9:00am [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Game 3), 10:00am [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Game 3), 11:30am [AEST]

Sunday, April 27

UFC Fight Night: Garry vs. Prates, 8:00am [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors (Game 3), 10:30am [AEST]

Monday, April 28

NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic (Game 4), 9:00am [AEST]

NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Game 4), 11:30am [AEST]

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs, 9:00am [AEST]

Stanley Cup Playoffs: La Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (Game 4), 12:00pm [AEST]