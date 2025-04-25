Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Bandits' quest to three-peat begins this weekend as the 2025 NLL playoffs get rolling with the quarterfinals.

If Buffalo can pull off a third straight title, they would join the Rochester Knighthawks (2012-14), as the second team to pull off a three-peat.

What are the big storylines heading into each matchup? Here's the full schedule, along with notes and stats for each of the matchups.

Games on tap

Note: All games available to stream on ESPN+. All times Eastern.

Friday, April 25

San Diego Seals at Buffalo Bandits | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Calgary Roughnecks at Halifax Thunderbirds | 7 p.m.

Georgia Swarm at Saskatchewan Rush | 9:30 p.m.

Rochester Knighthawks at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

Key storylines for each matchup

No. 8 Seals at No. 1 Bandits

Friday, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

The Bandits are 5-1 against the Seals all time, but this will be their first meeting in the playoffs. The clubs split their regular-season series, both of which were decided by one goal. Buffalo's Dhane Smith begins the postseason with 188 career playoff points, which is second on the career leaderboard behind his head coach, John Tavares (200).

Regular-season leading scorers: Dhane Smith, Bandits (32 G, 102 A); Josh Byrne (44 G, 90 A) | Rob Hellyer, Seals (29 G, 64 A)

No. 6 Roughnecks at No. 3 Thunderbirds

Saturday, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

This is the first home playoff game for the Thunderbirds, and the franchise is also seeking its first win since moving to Halifax (0-3). The two teams opened the 2024-25 season against one another, a game which Calgary won 18-17 in Nova Scotia. Calgary has two of the NLL's leading scorers in playoff history: Dane Dobbie (85 goals) ranks first, which Curtis Dickson (70) is third.

Regular-season leading scorers: Randy Staats, Thunderbirds (32 G, 70 A) | Curtis Dickson, Roughnecks (48 G, 60 A)

No. 7 Swarm at No. 2 Rush

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN+

The Swarm last won the NLL championship in 2017, defeating the Rush to win that title. The Swarm enter this game having won 14-11 against the Bandits in Week 21, while the Rush defeated the Black Bears 16-7. The two teams last met on March 8, a game won 8-7 by Saskatchewan.

Regular-season leading scorers: Zach Manns, Rush (35 G, 39 A) | Lyle Thompson, Swarm (42 G, 52 A)

No. 5 Knighthawks at No. 4 Warriors

Saturday, 10 p.m. | ESPN+

This is the Vancouver franchise's first playoff appearance as the Warriors, after the renaming ahead of the 2018-19 season. The Warriors have not lost since acquiring star goaltender Christian Del Bianco from Calgary, going 6-0 down the stretch. Rochester is seeking its first playoff win as the new version of the franchise, after having won three straight titles under former ownership (with records transferred to Halifax).

Regular-season leading scorers: Keegan Bal, Warriors (43 G, 69 A) | Connor Fields, Knighthawks (46 G, 76 A)

