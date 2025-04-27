Halifax Thunderbirds' Mike Robinson gets the rebound, drives behind the net and scores on a sick one-handed dunk goal. (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

The quarterfinal round of the NLL playoffs has concluded, and the eight-team playoff field is now down to four.

All four home teams won, which takes some surprise out of the bracket, but also means that there will be some incredible matchups in the semifinals.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

No. 1 Buffalo Bandits 5, No. 8 San Diego Seals 4

No, that score is not a typo; the two-time defending champion Bandits escaped their first matchup of the postseason in the lowest-scoring matchup in NLL playoff history. Ian MacKay had two goals for Buffalo, while Dhane Smith scored one and had two assists. Zach Curry scored a pair of goals for San Diego. The goalies were the stars of this one, as Buffalo's Matt Vinc finished with 48 saves on 52 shots, and San Diego's Christopher Origlieri stopped 39 of 44 shots.

Next up: The Bandits play the No. 4 Vancouver Warriors.

The Bandits take down the Seals 5-4 in the lowest-scoring playoff game in NLL History; advance to the Semifinals.



👀 Game Recap pic.twitter.com/94y00pDWxl — NLL (@NLL) April 26, 2025

No. 3 Halifax Thunderbirds 16, No. 6 Calgary Roughnecks 12

The hosts jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, and were up 8-3 at the half. Despite a furious final frame from both teams -- each scored five goals! -- the Thunderbirds held on for the W. Thomas Hoggarth scored a hat trick and had five assists for Halifax, while Curtis Dickson generated the same stat line in the box score in a losing effort for Calgary.

Next up: The Thunderbirds play the No. 2 Saskatchewan Rush.

🚨 MOVING ON! @HFXThunderbirds get their 1st ever playoff win, 16-12 over Calgary in dramatic fashion.



GAME RECAP 👇 pic.twitter.com/CaZJmus08a — NLL (@NLL) April 27, 2025

No. 2 Saskatchewan Rush 13, No. 7 Georgia Swarm 9

A four-goal effort from Jake Boudreau -- along with two goals apiece from Clark Walter, Ryan Keenan and Austin Shanks -- powered the Rush past the Swarm. Frank Scigliano was also critical, finishing with 38 saves. Jordan MacIntosh (two goals, two assists) and Lyle Thompson (one goal, three assists) led the way for Georgia, who were outmatched in this one.

Next up: The Rush play the No. 3 Halifax Thunderbirds.

play 0:19 Frank Scigliano makes two unreal saves for the Saskatchewan Rush Frank Scigliano makes one save, then on the rebound makes an awesome sprawling stick save and robs Georgia's Shayne Jackson.

No. 4 Vancouver Warriors 15, No. 5 Rochester Knighthawks 10

This was the Keegan Bal show, as the Vancouver forward scored five goals and added six assists -- he had a hand in 73% of the Warriors' goals -- to drive his club to the next round. Ryan Lanchbury had seven helpers for Rochester, and the Knighthawks had two players register a hat trick: Thomas McConvey and Ryan Smith. Christian Del Bianco continued his winning ways for the Warriors, making 47 saves. He is now 7-0 as Vancouver's backstop.

Next up: The Warriors play the No. 1 Buffalo Bandits.