Fallout expected as AIFF award I-League trophy to Churchill despite CAS stay order: Indian Sports LIVE, April 28

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

April will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from April 28, 2025.

What's on today?

It's a bit of a slow day in Indian sport after an action-packed Sunday. But there may be some fall-out to report on from the AIFF vs I League champions fiasco.

What happened yesterday?