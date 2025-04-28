Mohamed Salah keeps his promise as Liverpool climb back atop their perch: Moment of the Weekend

Open Extended Reactions

It really wasn't done till he scored. Liverpool were leading Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 an hour into their game on Sunday, a game they only needed to draw to secure the Premier League title... but it felt incomplete. Then it happened. Minute 63', a four-on-four breakaway and Dominik Szoboszlai passed it to him, as he stood there waiting for at the edge of the box.

What was coming wasn't ever in doubt.

It was a stunning goal, the speed and decisiveness of execution thrilling, but also a mundane one -- in that we've seen it so many times it's become predictable, almost boring. Shift to left foot, okay. Thunder it in low and hard at the near post, alright, what's new? It's this mundanity of the brilliance that underlines just how great a footballer Mohamed Salah is. Again and again and again, he delivers.

It wasn't just genius, though, that made it feel like Liverpool's win was incomplete without a Salah goal. For eight years now he has been Liverpool's talisman, their main man, but this season he has taken his game to a level few have touched in English football. At the start of it, he had told his new manager Arne Slot 'As long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively'. It was a promise he kept. "I am glad that I did," he said after the match. "He listened a lot and you can see my numbers."

Getty

What numbers they are. This was goal number 28 of the season for him, a stunning campaign where he's also racked up 18 assists to make it 46 G+A, just one short of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's Premier League record (with four games to play). The next highest G+A contributor in this Liverpool team is Luis Diaz, who has... 17.

It's mind-boggling, what Salah has done this season.

It would have been easy for the team to collapse after the departure of the enigmatic Jurgen Klopp, for the attack to fold after Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino left, but Salah made sure that it didn't. At times almost single-handedly, he dragged Liverpool onwards and now he's reached the top -- where he's asking Manchester United to move over a bit and make space for them on the perch.

That's another promise he had made. On May 21, 2024, he had tweeted: "We know that trophies are what count, and we will do everything possible to make this happen next season. Our fans deserve it, and we will fight like hell." On April 28, 2025, he was at Anfield, scoring, replacing Sergio Aguero at fifth in the all-time Prem goal-scoring list, channeling his inner Francesco Totti and taking a selfie with his adoring congregation, sealing the title, and generally just being a Grade-A hero.

Everything possible done, the Premier League trophy is now his again. And for that, Mohamed Salah takes our Moment of the Week.