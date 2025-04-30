Open Extended Reactions

DAKAR, Senegal -- Reigning Basketball Africa League champions Petro de Luanda suffered a second straight loss as they went down 65-64 to Sahara Conference hosts ASC Ville de Dakar (ASCVD) on Tuesday.

Spurred by the cheers and music of the fans who showed up to support them, ASCVD started brightly and led 7-0 before Petro fought back with Childe Dundão, Aboubacar Gakou and Yanick Moreira leading the charge. The lead swung back and forth before the first quarter closed with ASCVD leading 18-16.

Patrick Gardner led the charge for Petro as they went on a 12-4 run early in the second quarter, and they held the advantage to lead 37-33 at halftime.

The teams went more or less blow-for-blow in the early minutes of the third quarter.

Ater Majok energised the crowd midway through with a monstrous dunk before Petro's Aboubacar Gakou made a huge block on Makhtar Gueye moments later. E.J. Anosike landed two free throws for Petro but was powerless to stop another Majok dunk at the other end.

ASCVD drew level through a three from Bara Ndiaye, and went ahead through yet another Majok dunk against his former side. Petro drew level, but their backs were up against the wall, with the home crowd in full voice, and Abdoulaye Harouna landed another two to send ASCVD into the last quarter 52-50 ahead.

Petro once again drew level after the break only for Harouna to hit back-to-back threes as the volume inside Dakar Arena went up several decibels.