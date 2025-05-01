India play England in Sudirman Cup: Indian Sports Live, May 1

Open Extended Reactions

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from May 1, 2025.

What's on today?

Badminton: India play England in their last group match at the Sudirman Cup. They are already out of the competition after losses in the first two ties and will want to end their campaign on a high against a under-strength England.

Chess: Superbet Rapid & Blitz tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour is underway in Warsaw, Poland.

What happened yesterday?