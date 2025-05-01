Lamine Yamal goes Super Saiyan against Inter Milan: UCL Moment of the Week

Open Extended Reactions

They had already started cutting to shots of fans' faces. As they watched their beloved FC Barcelona fall 0-2 down inside 21 minutes, their faces dropped, frowns spreading, some heads in hands. The air in Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys was heavy with misery and frustration, and a fear that their ten-year-old wait for a Champions League final would enter an eleventh year.

Barca were still going full pelt but their visitors, Inter Milan, were holding strong... and they know a thing or two about holding strong. Simone Inzaghi's men had conceded one goal in their eight group stage matches and outlasted a rampant Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Domestically their charge to a second straight Scudetto had stumbled off late, but this was a big Champions League night, and the stadium could sense it: this was a team built for the big occasion.

Then, Lamine Yamal got the ball.

Running back to collect it, he nearly collided with Jules Kounde but in the process of evading him almost lost the ball to Marcus Thuram. The Inter forward, almost twice Yamal's size, got a foot in, but that's all -- showing incredible strength for a wiry 17-year-old, Yamal held him off and then turned away and back to goal, leaving Thuram wondering what had just happened there.

As he ran at goal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan squared him up, but a hint of a shoulder drop to the left and Mkhitaryan was done for. Accelerating into the box, he took a touch with his right to set it up for his left and using the very well positioned Alessandro Bastoni as cover, nonchalantly slammed in a shot off the far post and in. Yann Sommer could just stand and watch, much like all his Inter colleagues in front of him: their challenges, their presence had been not so much evaded as ignored.

The Olimpic Lluis Companys erupted; belief restored sharpish. Yamal gave out a roar, and putting his head down, casually jogged back, urging his teammates back. This was just 1-2, they needed more, he needed more.

If anyone had been afraid that Yamal might be a little nervous, a little overwhelmed, a little scared by the occasion and the responsibly, well... pshaw.

Ahead of the match, Yamal had attended his first pre-match press conference and typically, dropped a banger: "Fear while playing the game? I left all my fears in the park of my neigbourhood in Mataro, a while ago." This was a kid who'd spearheaded Spain to Euro glory less than a year ago, a kid who was about to make his 100th senior appearance for Football Club Barcelona. Fear was never in his dictionary. On Wednesday night, he showed it yet again.

Every time he touched the ball, Inter quivered. They doubled up on him in the first half and he ripped them apart, so they tripled (and at times quadrupled) up on him in the second, leaving spaces for others to exploit. The game ended 3-3 and although it could have been anything, Inter knew that it was Yamal who made the scoreline what it was.

Inzaghi was in awe after the match. "We started well, but they created a lot of problems: he created a lot of problems," he said. "He is a player I had not seen live before... Lamine Yamal is a phenomenon born every 50 years."

Hansi Flick couldn't agree faster. "I think he's special. I said it, often before, he's a genius," said the Barca coach. "During the game, when I look at the match from the outside, it's not like when you see after. You see all the details and it is unbelievable how he does it."

The comparisons with that other left-footed product of La Masia are inevitable: it's in the audacity of the thought, in the precision of the execution, in the way they make this football shtick look the easiest thing in the world. They think of doing things no one thinks is possible on a football field... and just go ahead and do it. It's possible, you know: A trash-talking ("While I'm winning, [Real Madrid] can't say anything. When they beat me, then can"), hair-dying (flamboyant yellow, in honour of Dragonball Z's Goku), version of Lionel Messi may just be upon us.

That's for the future, though. The present, the now, is very much Lamine Yamal's. And for that he takes our UEFA Champions League moment of the mid-week.