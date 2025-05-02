AIFF Awards, build-up to Super Cup final: Indian Sports LIVE, May 2

As action packed as Indian sport can get it, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN India's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
May will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from May 2, 2025.
What's on today?
Football: The AIFF's annual Indian Football awards will be announced this evening.
Football: There will also be the build-up to the Super Cup final between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: The Indian women's team lost 2-0 to Australia in the third match of their tour.
Badminton: India beat England 3-2 in their final group game of the Sudirman Cup, having already been eliminated from the tournament.
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa finished third at Superbet Rapid and Blitz
Boxing: India won 15 gold medals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, finish second.
Volleyball: Prime Volleyball League announced player retentions ahead of Season 4
Archery: Seven compound archers have been included in the sports ministry's TOPS scheme after the sport's inclusion in the 2028 LA Olympics.
Weightlifting: Indian lifters won two bronze medals at the Youth and Junior World C'ships