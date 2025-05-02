Open Extended Reactions

DAKAR, Senegal - Kriol Star claimed their second Basketball Africa League win over Sahara Conference hosts ASC Ville de Dakar (ASCVD) on Thursday, though they needed overtime to record the 95-92 victory.

Patrick McGlynn IV led the way for Kriol Star with 29 points, while Ivan Almeida posted 22 and Cameron Parker tallied 19.

The conference sees all four teams -- Kriol Star, ASCVD, US Monastir and Petro de Luanda -- all tied on two wins and two losses with two games to play. Two teams will qualify automatically for the playoffs, while a third will join them if they have one of the two best records across the third-placed teams in three conferences. In the case of a two- or three-way tie, head-to-head records will be the first tiebreaker, but a four-way tie will ultimately be decided by points differential.

Kriol Star started first quarter on the front foot, with McGlynn putting the first three points on the board before Almeida added two more.

Ater Majok's gargantuan efforts at both ends of the floor put ASCVD in the driving seat -- he made two huge blocks and scored six points in the first quarter -- and the hosts led 23-18 at the break.

Patrick McGlynn IV celebrates after Kriol Star claimed their second victory in the Basketball Africa League Sahara Conference at Dakar Arena in Diamniadia, Senegal, on May 1, 2025. Julien Bacot/NBAE via Getty Images)

The previous fixture between the teams had been a scrappy affair, but both were on top of their game this time and shots rained in from all angles in the second quarter.

Devine Eke was a man on a mission after limited floor time in ASCVD's first three games, while Majok remained immense in the paint. Kriol Star hung in the game, with McGlynn and Almeida leading the charge and Teótonio Dó and Parker playing key roles.

The crowd in Dakar Arena got behind the home side, as always, but the banging of the drums appeared to inadvertently spur the visitors, too. At halftime, it was very much still game on, with ASCVD leading 40-39.

Kriol Star claimed momentum for most of the third quarter after taking the lead early, but ASCVD hung in the contest. Abdoulaye Harouna had been impressive for the hosts in the first half, but he assumed a more creative role in the third quarter as his shooting form dipped. Kriol Star led 68-67 heading into the final quarter.

Harouna regained his shooting range when ASCVD needed it most, sinking a three with around four minutes left to put his side 78-76 up. Kriol Star were back in front a minute later, but Will Perry's three immediately afterwards gave the lead back to the hosts.

McGlynn went down clutching his right leg with just over two minutes to go. He had only recently returned from injury himself, and an injury to Richaud Pack had increased his workload at point guard, leaving Kriol Star with little cover.

Still, the Cape Verdean side kept fighting as Joel Ntambwe tied the score at 81-all, and McGlynn played on after a brief moment to recuperate. Majok was the next player to require medical attention after catching a rebound and a stray hand to the face.

Perry stepped up to sink two free throws as McGlynn and Kriol Star head coach Hugo Salgado pleaded with the officiating team.

Kriol Star maintained composure and worked the ball to Almeida, who charged to the rim for the dunk to make it 83-83. Perry missed a shot at the other end, giving Almeida a chance for a buzzer-beater, which he also missed -- sending the game to overtime.

Kriol Star led for most of overtime, but a three from Makhtar Gueye with around two minutes to go put ASCVD ahead before McGlynn silenced the home crowd with two points at the other end.

Kriol Star extended their lead before another clutch three from Gueye tied the game at 92-92 with 27.2 seconds on the clock.

At the other end, McGlynn sliced through a sea of bodies before landing a jumpshot and then a free throw to silence the deafening noise in Dakar Arena.

"They're a really good team and obviously with them having the home crowd, they had a huge advantage," McGlynn said. We also want to thank their fans [for the atmosphere]."

McGlynn stressed the job was not done, with playoff qualification the ultimate goal.

"We're not satisfied with just 2-2 right now," he said.

The BAL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (SuperSport 218 and 219, Starsat 248).